WCC continues tournaments amid coronavirus

The West Coast Conference began women’s basketball tournament play Thursday afternoon and has no plans to alter its schedule despite the first local coronavirus case.

The West Coast Conference began men’s and women’s basketball tournament play Thursday afternoon and has no plans to alter its schedule despite the first local coronavirus case, WCC commissioner Gloria Nevarez confirmed.

“We have no plans to discontinue events right now,” she said, noting that the league is communicating with federal and state authorities about protocol. “We’re absolutely going above and beyond on the sterilization of high touch areas and in the hotel. We’ve got our teams.

”We’ve got our training staff wiping and sanitizing stations. … We’re just really trying to follow the CDC guidelines.”

