Warriors beat Cavaliers 129-120 to clinch NBA title

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 on Monday to win their second NBA championship in three seasons and cap a near-perfect run through the playoffs.

The Warriors, who beat Cleveland in the 2015 Finals only to lose to them last year after squandering a 3-1 series lead, went a record-setting 15-1 in the playoffs, their only loss coming in Game Four of the best-of-seven championship.

Kevin Durant led the way for the Warriors with 39 points but it took a team effort for the Warriors to overcome a determined Cavaliers’ squad, including contributions from 33-year-old veteran Andre Iguodala and 21-year-old Patrick McCaw.

LeBron James had a game-high 41 points but defensive breakdowns by Cleveland led to easy baskets late in the game for the Warriors, igniting a deafening crowd.

This is a breaking news report. More details to follow.