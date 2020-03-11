61°F
Basketball

Warriors, Nets to play first NBA game without fans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 11:48 am
 

San Francisco is banning all large gatherings of more than 1,000 people for the next two weeks and the Golden State Warriors intend to play at least one home game without fans.

Mayor London Breed announced the ban Wednesday. She says she understands the order “is disruptive, but it is an important step to support public health.” She says the Warriors are in support of the efforts, and the team announced it would host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night with no fans, making it the first NBA game set to be played in an empty arena.

The Warriors’ next home game after that is March 25 against Atlanta.

Golden State also said all events through March 21 would be canceled or postponed. The G League Santa Cruz Warriors were set to host the Austin Spurs on Saturday, but that will be moved to Santa Cruz.

Fans will receive refunds, the team said.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics have canceled an exhibition game they’d scheduled against one another on March 24.

