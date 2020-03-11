Warriors, Nets to play without fans; Mariners moving games

The Golden State Warriors’ and the Brooklyn Nets will play without fans Thursday, and the Mariners are moving home games out of Seattle in an effort to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives pass Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Monday June 10, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

A child tosses an already-autographed baseball while awaiting another signature from a passing player before a spring training baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A large bottle of hand sanitizer sits next to a door as fans prepare to enter the arena for an NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Golden State Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein, right, walks past empty courtside seats in the front rows of Chase Center at the start of the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Golden State Warriors’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night will be played without fans in the arena, and the Mariners are moving their home games out of Seattle for the rest of March in an effort to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

Shortly after San Francisco Mayor London Breed banned all gatherings of 1,000 or more people for the next two weeks, the Warriors announced they would go ahead with the game, but without fans at Chase Center. Four other events scheduled through March 21 at the building, which seats more than 18,000 people, have been postponed or canceled, including a Post Malone concert.

“We are closely monitoring developments to determine the appropriate course for future Warriors home games,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement, “and will continue to work with local governments, the CDC and public health experts to protect the health of our fans, players, coaches and staff in NBA markets across the country.”

The Mariners and Major League Baseball have not announced where they will play the team’s season-opening, four-game series against the Texas Rangers that had been scheduled for March 26-29. It was to be followed by three games against the Minnesota Twins from March 30 through April 1.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people in Seattle, which has experienced the most COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

“While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration,” the Mariners said.

Elsewhere, the Ivy League canceled all spring sports, as many of its schools told students not to return from spring break and prepare for classes to be taught online. The conference had already canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments; other conferences went ahead with theirs as college basketball awaits word on the status of the NCAA Tournament, one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will issue an order to ban fans from NCAA Tournament games in the state. Dayton will host the NCAA’s First Four next week, and first- and second-round games are scheduled for Cleveland.

More than 1,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States, with 32 deaths; those rates are expected to continue to rise dramatically in what the World Health Organization declared on Wednesday to be an international pandemic.

Most people quickly recover from the virus after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

According to WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.