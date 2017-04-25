Warriors sweep Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, shoots a three-point basket over Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) catches a pass as Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) defends in the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) blocks a shot from Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley (9) during the first half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Stephen Curry scored 37 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors buried the Portland Trail Blazers 128-103 Monday night at Moda Center to complete a four-game series sweep.

Draymond Green scored 21 points for the Warriors, whose second-round Western Conference playoff opponent will be the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kevin Durant returned to the Warriors’ lineup after missing two games with a left calf injury, and he scored 10 points and hit both his 3-point attempts in just 20 minutes of action.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points and Al-Farouq Aminu added 25 for the Trail Blazers.

Golden State jumped to a 14-0 lead in the game’s first three minutes. Curry’s 3-point shot made it 28-5 six minutes in. Portland started 1 of 11 from the field; the Warriors hit 12 of their first 14 attempts.

Hawks 111, Wizards 101

ATLANTA — Dennis Schroder, saddled with three early fouls and held scoreless in the first half, finished with 18 points to help the Atlanta even the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series at two wins apiece.

Schroder scored on two 3-pointers, a jump shot and a driving layup in the final four minutes as the Hawks rebuffed Washington’s comeback effort.

Paul Millsap won the showdown with Markieff Morris, who called the Atlanta forward a “crybaby” after Game 3. Morris had nine points and four rebounds. Millsap totaled 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Washington was led by Bradley Beal with 32 points. John Wall scored a series-low 22 points and added 10 assists and five rebounds.

Raptors 118, Bucks 93

TORONTO — Norman Powell, starting for only the second time in the series, scored 25 points as Toronto defeated Milwaukee to take a 3-2 lead in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup.

Game 6 will be Thursday in Milwaukee.

Powell was put into the lineup for Game 5 in Milwaukee after Toronto’s poor effort in Game 4. Kyle Lowry added 16 points and 10 assists for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka chipped in with 19 points and DeMar DeRozan had 18.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points and nine rebounds.