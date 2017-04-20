Westbrook scores 51 but Rockets take 2-0 lead over Thunder

Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario (42) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (3) during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook drives past Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after he made a 3-point basket during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, as Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala runs nearby, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Washington. The Wizards won 109-101. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

HOUSTON — James Harden scored 35 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 51 points from Russell Westbrook in the highest-scoring triple-double in playoff history, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-111 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Westbrook set a franchise playoff scoring record and added 13 assists and 10 rebounds. It was the sixth career playoff triple-double for Westbrook, who had an NBA-record 42 in the regular season.

But he shot just 4 for 18 in the fourth quarter as the Rockets clawed back from a double-digit deficit to surge ahead before holding on.

Game 3 is Friday night in Oklahoma City.

The game was tied before Houston scored 10 straight points with 3-pointers from Harden, Patrick Beverley and Eric Gordon to make it 114-104 with 1:22 remaining. Westbrook had four straight points to start a 7-1 run after that, but the Thunder wouldn’t get any closer.

WIZARDS 109, HAWKS 101

WASHINGTON — In a rough-and-tumble, foul-filled game, Bradley Beal took over in the fourth quarter with 16 of his 31 points, including a key late 3-pointer, helping Washington beat Atlanta for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

John Wall earned chants of “M-V-P!” while finishing with 32 points and nine assists, including the dish to Beal for his shot from beyond the arc with 38 seconds remaining that sealed the win for the hosts.

Washington, which trailed 78-74 entering the final period, won despite only a combined seven points from starting forwards Markieff Morris and Otto Porter Jr., who were both in foul trouble early.

The series now shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Saturday.

Paul Millsap led the Hawks with 27 points and 10 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder scored 23 points. But Dwight Howard had only seven rebounds, half his Game 1 total, and six points.