What to know about Mavericks-Lakers preseason game: Stars return to Strip

The NBA is returning to Las Vegas on Wednesday for a preseason showdown between the Lakers and Mavericks at T-Mobile Arena. Here’s what to know about the matchup.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving runs through shooting drills after practice at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Dallas will play a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd addresses the media after practice at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Dallas will play a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington cools down after practice at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Dallas will play a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dallas Mavericks power forward Anthony Davis addresses the media after practice at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Dallas will play a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the most anticipated games of the NBA preseason comes Wednesday when the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers meet at T-Mobile Arena.

The injury bug has struck one of the Lakers’ stars, dampening some of the excitement for the matchup. Still, there’s plenty to watch out for when the two teams meet on the Strip.

Here are three storylines to keep an eye on:

1. Basketball is buzzing in Las Vegas

Expansion talk gets sparked any time the NBA comes to Las Vegas.

There remains no formal commitment from the league on when — or if — it will grow beyond 30 teams. But the NBA’s owners are studying the possibility.

Las Vegas and Seattle remain the two likeliest destinations if the NBA does opt to expand.

“It’s always good to play in front of Vegas fans,” Mavericks forward Anthony Davis said. “They obviously come out and support. (There’s) always a great turnout. It’s always fun.”

The Aces, who wrapped up their third WNBA title in four years by sweeping the Phoenix Mercury on Oct. 10, have proven professional basketball can be successful in Las Vegas.

The team is expected to be in attendance for Wednesday’s game.

“You talk about a sports town, with the Aces winning their third championship, you have the (Golden) Knights, baseball’s on the way,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “You talk about the fans here, they love basketball. They understand basketball. We’re lucky to be able to play here.”

2. Lakers star duo likely out

Local Lakers fans may be disappointed, because the team’s two superstars likely won’t see the court Wednesday.

LeBron James will miss a few weeks due to sciatica on his right side. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, entering his 23rd season, has not had a full practice with the team.

Star forward Luka Doncic is healthy but may not play at T-Mobile Arena. Doncic made his preseason debut Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns, so the Lakers may elect to not have him play back-to-back days.

The team wraps up the preseason Friday at home against the Sacramento Kings.

Donic, a five-time All-NBA first-team selection, was traded from the Mavericks to Los Angeles on Feb. 2. The Lakers won both meetings between the two teams after the trade.

The sides will meet for the first time this regular season Nov. 28. Davis, who was part of the trade package the Lakers sent to Dallas, no longer has revenge on his mind.

“That was last year,” said Davis, who won the 2020 NBA title with Los Angeles.

3. Capture the Flagg

Cooper Flagg, who the Mavericks selected No. 1 overall in this year’s draft, has lived up to the hype so far.

The 18-year-old had 11 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals in Dallas’ preseason win over the Utah Jazz on Monday. Flagg, listed at 6-foot-8, even started at point guard for the Mavericks.

“He’s playing really well,” Davis said. “He’s been making some great plays on both ends of the floor.”

Doncic led Dallas to the 2024 NBA Finals, but the team lost in five games to the Boston Celtics. Flagg is now tasked with being the face of a new era of Mavericks basketball.

So far, he looks the part.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.