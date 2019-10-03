80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

WNBA investigating LA Sparks GM’s comments after loss in semifinals

The Associated Press
October 3, 2019 - 12:53 pm
 

NEW YORK — The WNBA is looking into an obscenity-laced speech that included racial epithets made by Los Angeles general manager Penny Toler in the locker room after the Sparks lost Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals in Connecticut.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on ESPN on Thursday “we understand the heat of the moment and that the Sparks lost in the semifinals, but we don’t condone that kind of language and will be reviewing it over the next few days.”

A story on ESPN, citing anonymous players, says the Sparks general manager went into the locker room after the 26-point loss on Sept. 19 and used the offensive language. In the story, Toler didn’t dispute using the language, but said she didn’t direct it at players.

The Sparks were swept in the best-of-five series and star Candace Parker only played 11 minutes in the elimination game. Coach Derek Fisher benched his entire starting five for the entire fourth quarter with his team down double digits.

Fisher, a former NBA player and coach of the New York Knicks from 2014-16, finished his first season as coach in the WNBA.

Los Angeles finished the season with the third-best record in the league despite many players, including Parker, missing extended time because of injuries.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a question during a news conference ...
Defying NCAA, California to let college athletes make money
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

California’s governor signed a first-in-the-nation law Monday that will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements — a move that could upend amateur sports in the U.S. and trigger a legal challenge.

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first h ...
Kevin Durant likely won’t play this season after injury, Nets say
By Brian Mahoney The Associated Press

Nets general manager Sean Marks says the expectation is Kevin Durant won’t play this season, although the All-Star forward will have a say in determining when he’s ready.