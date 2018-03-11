Bats power Rancho past Arbor View for baseball tourney title

Rancho posted a 5-1 record in the Diamondback Kickoff Tournament and won the event by beating Arbor View 10-4 in the championship game Saturday night.

Rancho Rams' Joseph Walls (14) and Carlos Hernandez (25) kiss the trophy after beating the Arbor View Aggies at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The Rams won 10-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

The Rancho Rams baseball team celebrates after beating the Arbor View Aggies at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The Rams won 10-4. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Rancho baseball players broke their postgame huddle Saturday night by chanting “State on me, state on three” in reference to their goal — winning the Class 4A state championship.

Playoffs don’t begin until May. But the Rams already have one trophy to add to their mantle.

Rancho (5-1) rolled to a 10-4 victory over Arbor View to claim the Diamondback Kickoff Tournament title at neutral-site host Desert Oasis.

Rams players celebrated by kissing the championship trophy and posing for pictures as coach Manny Llamas watched in approval.

“If we can put up five runs and our pitches can shut everyone down, that’s going to be a great confidence booster,” he said. “We’ve still got some stuff to work on, but I’m excited for this year. I’m excited for these guys.”

Understandably so.

The Rams played two games Thursday and Friday, and posted a 3-1 record to earn a spot in the semifinals Saturday afternoon against the Diamondbacks.

They coasted to a 14-2 victory over the hosts to set up their showdown with the Aggies (2-3-1), then scored four runs in the top of the first en route to a decisive five-inning victory.

Senior infielder Chayse Baker hit a two-run homer in the top of the third inning, and teammates Layton Walls, Kagen Kennedy and Matthew Baughn drove in two runs apiece to give starter Carlos Hernandez more than enough run support.

Baker said he was happy for the opportunity to play in a tournament early in the season.

“The game only lasts so long,” he said. “To be able to play this many games with this group of guys, it’s something amazing.”

