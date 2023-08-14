Best places to play ball hockey in Las Vegas

Here is a list of the ball hockey rinks across the city, where hockey players of all shapes and sizes can practice their skills outdoors on the concrete.

With the rise of the Golden Knights to the upper echelon of the National Hockey League, it’s pretty fair to say, Las Vegas is definitely a hockey town.

The city already has a healthy number of ice rinks, including the Golden Knights-operated City National Arena in Summerlin and America First Center in Henderson. Plus, there are expected to be two new sheets of ice along with the mixed-use community plan for the old Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station casinos that were recently demolished in North Las Vegas.

But for any hockey nut living in a hockey town, ice is not enough, and playing all the time, anywhere and everywhere, is a must. Below is a list of the ball hockey rinks across the city, where hockey players of all shapes and sizes can practice their skills outdoors on the concrete, or throw on some roller blades to keep their skills sharp.

Anthem Hills Park & Anthem East Trailhead (2256 N. Reunion Drive, Henderson): This is probably the closest you will get to mimicking an actual ice rink, as Anthem Hills has a full size space with boards, benches and all the proper lines. The concrete floor is relatively smooth, so it’s also a good place for roller hockey players.

Gardens Park (10401 Garden Park Drive, Summerlin): Smaller surface than Anthem, but still high quality as it has end boards and lines. Along with Anthem, the lights surrounding the rink at night turn on, which means you can play to all hours of the day.

Children’s Memorial Park (6601 W. Gowan Road, Las Vegas): If you’re looking to practice your 3 on 3, Children’s is the place to be. It has a proper surface and lights, but is much smaller than both Anthem Hills and Gardens Park.

Lorenzi Park (3333 W. Washington Avenue): The VGK Ball Hockey Rink — designed and built through funds from the Golden Knights Foundation and the NHL — is geared toward teaching youths the sport. However, it still offers a great surface if you’re looking for some 3 on 3 action as well.

Desert Breeze Park (8275 Spring Mountain Road): Two rinks for the price of one here, however these two surfaces are older and probably better suited for roller hockey than ball hockey. But in a pinch, they are still great venues with boards.

Of course, the next step for any hockey town is for the city to have a dedicated indoor ball hockey space so people can play year-round. But until then, these spots will have to suffice.

Some tips for first timers wanting to try out the game include a proper stick with a blade, good quality running shoes, gloves to protect your hands, a helmet and shin pads. Of course, in the summer heat, lots of water is required, and always find shade when you’re taking a rest.

If you’re organizing a proper game, remember to bring your own nets as most all of the rinks don’t have their own on site.

