10,000-1: Here are some of the biggest Super Bowl prop long shots

The betting public generally likes to bet a little to win a lot. Here are some wagers that pay up to 10,000-1 on Sunday’s Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato (49) lines up during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) celebrates teammate Harrison Butker's field goal to win the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 26-25. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

A bettor at the South Point sportsbook turned $250 into $100,000 on the Rams to score exactly three points in the 2019 Super Bowl.

The gambler had to sweat out the 400-1 long-shot bet until the final seconds. It wasn’t over until Los Angeles kicker Greg Zuerlein missed an otherwise meaningless 48-yard field with five seconds left to seal the Patriots’ 13-3 victory in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever.

The betting public generally likes to bet a little to win a lot, and picking the exact final score for each team in the Super Bowl offers the longest odds of the thousands of different ways to wager on the NFL title game.

The Chiefs and Eagles are each 10,000-1 long shots at the Westgate SuperBook to score exactly four points in Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

“We don’t have any wagers on that yet,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “But come the weekend, we’ll get a little on there.”

Kansas City and Philadelphia also are each 2,000-1 to score exactly two points and to score exactly five points.

No team in Super Bowl history has finished with two, four or five points. But the Broncos finished with eight points, the fourth-longest shot on the prop, in their 43-8 loss to the Seahawks in the 2014 Super Bowl.

Kansas City is 300-1 to score exactly eight points, and Philadelphia is 200-1 to score eight.

First TD scorer

Circa Sports has 108 options on player to score the first touchdown, with 41 of them listed at odds of 1,000-1 or higher. Backup quarterbacks Carson Wentz of the Chiefs and Kenny Pickett of the Eagles are each 1,000-1 to score the Super Bowl’s first TD.

Long snappers Rick Lovato of Philadelphia and James Winchester of Kansas City are the longest shots on the board at 10,000-1.

No touchdown scored pays 230-1, though no team has ever been shut out in the Super Bowl.

MVP

Circa has 61 choices for Super Bowl MVP, with 17 players listed with odds of 1,000-1 or longer.

Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff is the longest shot to win the award at 4,500-1. Huff signed a three-year, $51 million deal with Philadelphia in the offseason but played only one snap in its first two playoff games this year and 12 snaps in the NFC championship game.

Caesars Sportsbook took two MVP bets at long odds that each pay six figures: $275 to win $110,000 on Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson at 400-1, and $250 to win $125,000 on Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay at 500-1.

Correct final score

Picking the correct final score of the game offers a bevy of options up to 200-1. A Caesars bettor wagered $1,000 to win $150,000 (150-1) on the final score to be Chiefs 27, Eagles 23.

The Westgate took a $100 bet to win $20,000 (200-1) on the score to be Eagles 35, Chiefs 24, and a $100 bet to win $20,000 (200-1) on the score to be Eagles 35, Chiefs 27.

Triple crown

The SuperBook also offers a “triple crown” prop in which bettors must correctly pick the individual passing, receiving and rushing yards leaders in the Super Bowl.

There are 100 combinations, with 78 of them 100-1 or higher and 49 of them 300-1 or higher.

“Those have been quite popular,” Sherman said. “We’ve got some longer bets on Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and (Isiah) Pacheco at 125-1, and we’ve got some money on Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Pacheco at 200-1.”

Final score props for Chiefs, Eagles

At the Westgate SuperBook

Up to 12 points each

For the Chiefs

0 pays 100-1

2 pays 2,000-1

3 pays 50-1

4 pays 10,000-1

5 pays 2,000-1

6 pays 60-1

7 pays 40-1

8 pays 300-1

9 pays 60-1

10 pays 20-1

11 pays 200-1

12 pays 100-1

For the Eagles

0 pays 80-1

2 pays 2,000-1

3 pays 50-1

4 pays 10,000-1

5 pays 2,000-1

6 pays 60-1

7 pays 30-1

8 pays 200-1

9 pays 60-1

10 pays 20-1

11 pays 200-1

12 pays 60-1