12 more events announced for 2020 WSOP in Las Vegas

Twelve more events have been finalized for the 2020 World Series of Poker, scheduled to run May 26 to July 15 at the Rio Convention Center.

Players walk past the World Series of Poker Tournament (WSOP) sign during the 2019 WSOP tournament at the Rio hotel-casino on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Returning for the 51st running of poker’s largest, richest and most prestigious event will be signature No-limit Hold’em events Casino Employees, Ladies and Super Seniors.

Also returning to anchor weekends at the WSOP are the Millionaire Maker, Monster Stack, Double Stack, Tag Team, Colossus, Crazy Eights, Mini Main Event, Little One for One Drop and The Closer.

All of the events announced Thursday — along with the previously announced Big 50, Seniors and the Main Event — have attracted huge fields and prize pools in the past.

“These 15 events may make up 60 to 70 percent of all participating,” said Seth Palansky, vice president of corporate communications for the WSOP.

A record 187,298 entries participated in the 2019 WSOP, creating a 50-year high of more than $293 million in prize money.

The Big 50 featured a field of 28,371 in 2019, the Colossus drew 13,109 and Crazy Eights attracted 10,185. The $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship featured 8,569 players.

“While we are still putting together the 2020 WSOP schedule in its entirety, we have cemented the key No-limit Hold’em events that anchor it all,” WSOP vice president Jack Effel said.

Buy-ins for tournaments at the 2020 WSOP will start as low as $75. Games will begin May 26 and run 24 hours a day on more than 500 poker tables throughout the seven-week series taking place at the Rio for the 16th consecutive year.

Caesars Entertainment, which owns the WSOP, closed the sale of the Rio in early December for $516.3 million to Dreamscape Companies. But Caesars will continue to operate the Rio for two years, and Palansky said he expects the WSOP to return to the Rio in 2021, too.

The full event-by-event schedule is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2020. For more information, visit WSOP.com.

