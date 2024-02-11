$1M bets fly on Super Bowl; betting public pounds Chiefs, over

Several $1 million wagers were reported Sunday as kickoff approached for Super Bowl 58. The 49ers remain steady favorites over the Chiefs, with the total on the move.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the first half of an AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Big bets poured into sportsbooks at a fast and furious pace on Super Bowl Sunday, with four $1 million wagers reported.

Circa Sports took a $1 million wager to win $900,090.90 on the Chiefs +2.

PointsBet sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, took a $1 million wager to win $900,090.90 on the 49ers +2.

BetMGM took a $1 million bet to win $769,230.77 on the 49ers money line (-130).

Circa took the biggest Super Bowl bet of $1.1 million to win $1 million Saturday night from Sean Perry, who gained notoriety this NFL season when he refused to chop the $9.2 million Circa Survivor pot.

Perry posted the ticket on X but concealed which team he backed. He told the Review-Journal he’d reveal it after the game started at Allegiant Stadium.

Less than two hours before kickoff, there were a total of five $1 million wagers reported on the Super Bowl. The first was placed Jan. 30 by a Caesars Sportsbook bettor who wagered $1 million to win $833,333.33 on the 49ers money line (-120).

San Francisco is a 2-point favorite over Kansas City at every Las Vegas book after Caesars and Boyd Gaming bumped the line up from 1½ to 2 at about 1:15 p.m. Circa moved the line from 1½ to 2 on Saturday night after Perry placed his bet.

The consensus total is 47½, but it dipped to 47 on Sunday at Caesars, Circa and BetMGM.

“It’s been pretty steady volume this morning, most of it being on Kansas City,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said. “That’s exactly what we saw (Saturday) night. We’re seeing a lot of money come in on Kansas City at +115 on the money line, and we’ve got a ton of parlays on Kansas City to the over. That is a very popular bet.

“There’s no question, the best possible thing for us is if the 49ers won and covered the game and it went under. We would have a terrific Super Bowl. We’d do great on the futures book, great on the game, and if it did go under, we’d probably do pretty well on the props.”

The SuperBook is dealing the Niners -2 and Chiefs +2 at -105 at the counter and on its app.

The ticket counts at Station Casinos also clearly favor the Chiefs and over. Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the 49ers and under also is the best-case scenario for Station Sports.

“Most definitely,” he said.

The Chiefs also are the runaway ticket and money leaders on the spread and money line at Caesars, and the vast majority of tickets and money are on the game to go over the total.

Esposito said the action at the book Sunday has been “Crazy!”

“One of the busiest Super Bowls I can remember,” he said. “I’d be surprised if we don’t shatter the record handle.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.