$1M bets made at Bellagio; Super Bowl line shifts before kickoff

The interior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The same bettor made three $1 million wagers on the Super Bowl on Saturday night at the Bellagio, and some sportsbooks disagreed on the point spread as kickoff approached Sunday afternoon.

The bets at the Bellagio were:

— $1 million to win $1.05 million on the Los Angeles Rams -½ (+105) in the first quarter.

— $1 million to win $833,000 on the Rams -2½ (-120) in the first half.

— $1 million to win $870,000 on the Rams’ team total over 13½ points (-115) in the first half.

The Rams remained consensus 4½-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals, but with some differences among Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Circa Sports went back to 4 on Sunday.

“Significant accumulation of action on the Bengals to get us down to 4,” sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said via text message.

Boyd Gaming and Resorts World were also at Rams -4.

The South Point briefly went to Rams -5 on Sunday before later ticking back down to 4½. Sportsbook director Chris Andrews said an influx of Rams money caused the book to go to 5.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Station Casinos’ best outcome was for the Rams to win by three or fewer points because of significant action on the Bengals on the money line, and for the game to stay under the total.

“Rams cover and under still good,” Esposito said via text message. “Not fans of Bengals winning outright and over. That’s worst case.”

The total continued to sit at 48½ at most sportsbooks, as it has for nearly the entire two weeks leading up to the game after opening at 50. Boyd Gaming, Caesars Sportsbook and Wynn Las Vegas were at 49 on Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Nugget had the best price on the Rams on the money line at -180. The best price on the Bengals was +195 at the South Point.

Caesars reported that 58 percent of spread bets were on the Bengals, but 61 percent of the dollars wagered were on the Rams. For the total, 54 percent of tickets were on the over, but 58 percent of dollars were on the under.

