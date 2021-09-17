1st NFL bets from space placed with BetMGM

The first wagers from space were placed Thursday through a proxy bettor with BetMGM.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Philadelphia Eagles won 32-6. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

A betting slip from a wager placed in space. Courtesy of BetMGM.

The first bet from space was made to a Las Vegas sportsbook Thursday.

Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4Payments and the Inspiration4 Mission Commander, placed the wagers through a proxy bettor at BetMGM.

He placed $4,000 on the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants to go over 40.5 total points in Thursday night’s game and $4,000 on the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl. If the Eagles win the title, the net payout is $264,000.

Any winnings will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and BetMGM has donated $25,000.

“This is a truly historic moment,” BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said in a statement. “Thanks to Shift4 Payments for the incredible honor of asking BetMGM to participate. On top of the excitement of bets being made from space, we’re even more thrilled to be able to contribute and raise awareness for a great cause in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

