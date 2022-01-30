2 $500K bets placed on 49ers-Rams NFC title game

The best-case scenario for most Las Vegas sportsbooks is for the Rams to win but not cover the spread and for the game to go over the total.

A pair of massive bets were placed at Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday’s NFC championship game between the 49ers and Rams.

A bettor at Caesars Palace wagered $500,000 to win $775,000 on San Francisco on the money line (+155) over Los Angeles.

Another Caesars bettor wagered $540,000 to win $450,000 on the Rams -3 (-120) over the Niners.

The best-case scenario for Caesars and other Las Vegas books is for the Rams to win but not cover the spread and for the game to go over the total.

The consensus Las Vegas line is Rams -3½. The total is 45½.

“We’re seeing a lot of San Francisco money line,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “At this time, we’ll need the Rams to win the game. If they cover, that’s a bonus.”

Sharp bettors are on both sides of the game. The South Point took a $165,000 wager to win $100,000 on the Rams on the money line early in the week. The SuperBook took an $82,500 wager to win $50,000 on LA on the money line.

Circa Sports took a sharp bet on the Rams -3 (-120) and -3½ (even). The SuperBook also took bets from a sharp group on the Rams -3½ (even).

The South Point also took a $220,000 wager on the Niners +4.

At Station Casinos, bettors are backing the Rams on the point spread and the 49ers on the money line.

“At this point, we’re Niners fans,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Having the Rams win by 1 or 2 points would be the best case.”

BetMGM needs the Niners to cover after taking several mid-five-figure bets on the Rams.

Circa Sports took a sharp bet on under 47. BetMGM took a $110,000 wager to win $100,000 on under 45½.

“We actually need the over,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said. “We’re written a few more tickets on the over, but the larger bets have come in on the under.”

San Francisco, which has beaten LA six straight times, has gone under in five of its last six games, including last week’s 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Rams have alternated overs and unders in their last nine games, going over in last week’s 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

