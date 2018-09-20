2018 college football betting trends for Week 4

The Gold Sheet editor Bruce Marshall provides tech notes and trends for the Review-Journal.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Friday

Washington State at Southern California (-4, 53): The Trojans are on a 4-14 spread skid. The Cougars are on a 14-5 ATS surge as visiting underdogs. Edge: Washington State.

Saturday

Boston College (-6½, 66) at Purdue: The Boilermakers are on a 6-2 ATS run as underdogs. The Eagles have covered 12 straight regular-season games. Edge: Boston College.

Notre Dame (-7, 60½) at Wake Forest: The Irish are on a 5-8 ATS skid as visiting chalk. The Demon Deacons are on a 10-3-1 cover streak as underdogs. Edge: Wake Forest.

UNR at Toledo (-10½, 67½): Toledo covered at UNR last season. The Wolf Pack are on a 4-8 ATS skid as road underdogs. Edge: Slight to Toledo.

Arizona (-6, 75½) at Oregon State: Wildcats coach KevinSumlin is mired in a 25-43-4 spread slump, and Arizona is on a 1-6-1 spread skid. The Beavers are on a 6-3 cover run as home underdogs. Edge: Slight to Oregon State.

Stanford (-1½, 56) at Oregon: The Cardinal have crushed the Ducks the past two years by a combined score of 101-34. Oregon is on an 8-14-1 ATS slide at home. Edge: Slight to Stanford.

Florida (-4½, 46½) at Tennessee: The Vols had lost 11 in a row to the Gators before winning in 2016 and are on a 4-10 spread slide at home. Edge: Florida.

Nebraska at Michigan (-17½, 50): The Wolverines are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as Ann Arbor chalk. Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost went 7-3 ATS as a visitor while at Central Florida. Edge: Nebraska.

Kansas State at West Virginia (-16, 60½): The Wildcats are on a 5-1 ATS run vs. the Mountaineers. Kansas State is riding a 28-13 cover streak as an underdog, including a 7-1 spread surge as an away underdog. Edge: Kansas State.

Arkansas at Auburn (-30, 58): The Tigers are on an 18-34-2 spread slide, but they’ve hammered the Hogs the past two years by a combined score of 108-23 and have covered four of the last five years. Edge: Auburn.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-14, 77½): The Red Raiders have covered three of the last four meetings and are on a 9-4 spread run as visiting underdogs. The Cowboys are on a 10-13-1 ATS downturn as double-digit chalk. Edge: Texas Tech.

UNLV at Arkansas State (-7½, 67½): The Rebels are on a 12-4 cover streak as road underdogs and on a 6-1 ATS run as nonconference visitors. The Red Wolves are on a 3-11 spread slide in nonconference games. Edge: UNLV.

Texas Christian (-3, 47½) at Texas: The Horned Frogs have won and covered the last four meetings by a total score of 153-33. Tom Herman teams are on a 10-1 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Slight to TCU.

South Carolina (-2, 54½) at Vanderbilt: The Gamecocks have won the last nine meetings with the Commodores and covered the last three. Edge: South Carolina.

Georgia (-14, 64½) at Missouri: The Tigers have covered the last three meetings and are riding a 9-2 cover streak overall. The Bulldogs are on a 6-2 ATS run as visiting chalk and have covered seven straight vs. FBS schools. Edge: Slight to Georgia.

Texas A&M at Alabama (-26, 61): Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher is on a 5-4 ATS uptick as an underdog. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is on a 4-1-1 ATS run at home. Edge: Slight to Alabama.

Wisconsin (-3, 43½) at Iowa: The Badgers are 0-3 ATS this season, and the Hawkeyes are on a 4-1 cover streak as home underdogs. Edge: Slight to Iowa.

Arizona State at Washington (-17, 50): The Sun Devils have covered the last three meetings. Edge: Slight to Arizona State.

Eastern Michigan at San Diego State (-11, 50½): The Eagles are on a 16-3-1 ATS run as underdogs. The Aztecs are on a 2-7 ATS slide as home chalk. Edge: Eastern Michigan.

