2018 college football betting trends — Week 12

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.
Iowa (-14½) at Illinois: Iowa has owned this series lately, winning the last four meetings while going 3-1 against the spread. The Hawkeyes are on a 14-2-1 cover run as road favorites. The Illini are on a 5-14 spread slide in Big Ten games. Edge: Iowa.
Virginia at Georgia Tech (-6½): The Yellow Jackets have covered five of their last six games. The home team is 7-0-1 ATS in the last eight meetings. Edge: Georgia Tech.
South Florida at Temple (-13½): The Owls are on a 7-1 spread streak this season and are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games on the board. The Bulls are on a 1-4 ATS skid. The home team has won and easily covered the last three meetings. Edge: Temple.
North Carolina State (-17) at Louisville: The Wolfpack are on a 1-4 spread skid this season, but the Cardinals have been worse ATS, going 1-9 in their last 10 games and 6-21 ATS in their last 27. Edge: N.C. State.
New Mexico State at Brigham Young (-24): The Aggies are on a 2-11 ATS slide in the regular season.The Cougars are riding a 10-5 spread streak and have covered their last four games as double-digit favorites. Edge: BYU.
Utah (-7) at Colorado: The Buffaloes are on a 1-4 ATS skid this season, on a 3-8 ATS slide at home and on a 3-8 spread slide as underdogs. Edge: Utah.
Utah State (-28) at Colorado State: The Aggies are 8-1-1 ATS this season. The Rams are on a 3-14 spread skid. Edge: Utah State.
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame (-10½), at Yankee Stadium: The Irish are on a 5-8-1 ATS skid in the regular season. The Orange are riding a 7-2-1 cover streak overall and a 9-2 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Syracuse.
Stanford (-2) at California: The Golden Bears are on a 4-0 cover run following an 0-5 spread skid and are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games as underdogs.California snapped a five-game ATS slide in the series last season. Edge: California.
Arizona State at Oregon (-3½): The Sun Devils are 4-2 ATS as underdogs this season and riding a 13-6 cover streak in the regular season. The Ducks are on an 8-4 cover run at home though they’re on a 7-10-1 ATS skid overall. Edge: Arizona State.
Arizona at Washington State (-9½): The Cougars are 8-2 ATS this season and on an extended 29-14 cover streak in the regular season. The Wildcats are on a 2-7 spread slide on the road. Edge: Washington State.
UNR (-14½) at San Jose State: The Wolf Pack have covered their last four games and five of their last six. UNR has covered four of the last five meetings. Edge: UNR.
Texas Christian at Baylor (-2): The Horned Frogs are on an 0-7 ATS skid and are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games. Edge: Baylor.
West Virginia (-5) at Oklahoma State: The Mountaineers are7-2 ATS this season, including 3-1 on the road. The Cowboys are 3-5-1 ATS in their last nine home homes but have won and covered the last three meetings. Edge: West Virginia.
Boston College (-1½) at Florida State: The Eagles are on a16-3 cover streak in the regular season. The Seminoles are 3-7 ATS this season. Edge: Boston College.
Kansas at Oklahoma (-35½): The Sooners are 5-1 ATS in their last six Big 12 home games and have won and easily covered the last four meetings. Edge: Oklahoma.
Michigan State (-2½) at Nebraska: The Huskers have covered their last five Big Ten games this year, though the Spartans have covered their first three Big Ten road games this season. Michigan State is on a 2-9 ATS slide as visiting chalk. Edge: Nebraska.
Iowa State at Texas (-3): The Cyclones are on a 22-9-1 cover streak overall and are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games. Edge: Iowa State.
San Diego State at Fresno State (-12½): The Bulldogs are on an 18-4-2 spread run overall and are 5-1-1 ATS in the last seven meetings. The Aztecs are on a 2-9 spread skid. Edge: Fresno State.
UNLV at Hawaii (-6½): The Rainbow Warriors are on a 1-7-1 spread slide overall and are 6-19 ATS in their last 25 home games. The Rebels are on a 14-6 ATS run as road underdogs and the visitor has covered four of the last five meetings. Edge: UNLV.
