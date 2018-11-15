2018 college football betting trends — Week 12

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

FILE - At left, in a Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger looks for a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, in Landover, Md. At right, in an Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Ames, Iowa. No. 18 Iowa State (6-3, 5-2 Big 12) at No. 13 Texas (7-3, 5-2). The winner will still be in contention for a spot in the Big 12 title game and the loser would be eliminated if conference co-leaders No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 West Virginia both win Saturday. (AP Photo/File)

Iowa (-14½) at Illinois: Iowa has owned this series lately, winning the last four meetings while going 3-1 against the spread. The Hawkeyes are on a 14-2-1 cover run as road favorites. The Illini are on a 5-14 spread slide in Big Ten games. Edge: Iowa.

Virginia at Georgia Tech (-6½): The Yellow Jackets have covered five of their last six games. The home team is 7-0-1 ATS in the last eight meetings. Edge: Georgia Tech.

South Florida at Temple (-13½): The Owls are on a 7-1 spread streak this season and are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games on the board. The Bulls are on a 1-4 ATS skid. The home team has won and easily covered the last three meetings. Edge: Temple.

North Carolina State (-17) at Louisville: The Wolfpack are on a 1-4 spread skid this season, but the Cardinals have been worse ATS, going 1-9 in their last 10 games and 6-21 ATS in their last 27. Edge: N.C. State.

New Mexico State at Brigham Young (-24): The Aggies are on a 2-11 ATS slide in the regular season.The Cougars are riding a 10-5 spread streak and have covered their last four games as double-digit favorites. Edge: BYU.

Utah (-7) at Colorado: The Buffaloes are on a 1-4 ATS skid this season, on a 3-8 ATS slide at home and on a 3-8 spread slide as underdogs. Edge: Utah.

Utah State (-28) at Colorado State: The Aggies are 8-1-1 ATS this season. The Rams are on a 3-14 spread skid. Edge: Utah State.

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame (-10½), at Yankee Stadium: The Irish are on a 5-8-1 ATS skid in the regular season. The Orange are riding a 7-2-1 cover streak overall and a 9-2 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Syracuse.

Stanford (-2) at California: The Golden Bears are on a 4-0 cover run following an 0-5 spread skid and are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games as underdogs.California snapped a five-game ATS slide in the series last season. Edge: California.

Arizona State at Oregon (-3½): The Sun Devils are 4-2 ATS as underdogs this season and riding a 13-6 cover streak in the regular season. The Ducks are on an 8-4 cover run at home though they’re on a 7-10-1 ATS skid overall. Edge: Arizona State.

Arizona at Washington State (-9½): The Cougars are 8-2 ATS this season and on an extended 29-14 cover streak in the regular season. The Wildcats are on a 2-7 spread slide on the road. Edge: Washington State.

UNR (-14½) at San Jose State: The Wolf Pack have covered their last four games and five of their last six. UNR has covered four of the last five meetings. Edge: UNR.

Texas Christian at Baylor (-2): The Horned Frogs are on an 0-7 ATS skid and are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games. Edge: Baylor.

West Virginia (-5) at Oklahoma State: The Mountaineers are7-2 ATS this season, including 3-1 on the road. The Cowboys are 3-5-1 ATS in their last nine home homes but have won and covered the last three meetings. Edge: West Virginia.

Boston College (-1½) at Florida State: The Eagles are on a16-3 cover streak in the regular season. The Seminoles are 3-7 ATS this season. Edge: Boston College.

Kansas at Oklahoma (-35½): The Sooners are 5-1 ATS in their last six Big 12 home games and have won and easily covered the last four meetings. Edge: Oklahoma.

Michigan State (-2½) at Nebraska: The Huskers have covered their last five Big Ten games this year, though the Spartans have covered their first three Big Ten road games this season. Michigan State is on a 2-9 ATS slide as visiting chalk. Edge: Nebraska.

Iowa State at Texas (-3): The Cyclones are on a 22-9-1 cover streak overall and are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games. Edge: Iowa State.

San Diego State at Fresno State (-12½): The Bulldogs are on an 18-4-2 spread run overall and are 5-1-1 ATS in the last seven meetings. The Aztecs are on a 2-9 spread skid. Edge: Fresno State.

UNLV at Hawaii (-6½): The Rainbow Warriors are on a 1-7-1 spread slide overall and are 6-19 ATS in their last 25 home games. The Rebels are on a 14-6 ATS run as road underdogs and the visitor has covered four of the last five meetings. Edge: UNLV.

