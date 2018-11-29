2018 college football betting trends — Week 13

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Washington running back Myles Gaskin, center, rushes past Washington State defensive lineman Nnamdi Oguayo (30) and linebacker Jahad Woods, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Pullman, Wash. Washington won 28-15. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Washington quarterback Jake Browning throws during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9), is tackled by Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer as he rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Washington players celebrate as they run onto the field after Washington defeated Washington State 28-15 in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Friday

Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo (-3½) (Metro Athletic Conference title game at Ford Field, Detroit): Northern Illinois had covered four in a row away from home before last week’s loss at Western Michigan. The Bulls are 9-3 against the spread this season and riding an extended 18-5-2 cover streak. Edge: Slight to Buffalo.

Washington (-5½) vs. Utah (Pac-12 title game at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California): The Huskies have won the last three meetings but covered only one. Washington is 3-9 ATS this season and 4-12 ATS in its last 16 games. The Utes are on a 13-5 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Utah.

Saturday

Alabama-Birmingham at Middle Tennessee (-1½) (Conference USA title game): UAB covered its first seven games this season before going 0-3 ATS in its last three. The Blazers are on a 3-5 ATS slide away from home, but they’re 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games as underdogs. The Blue Raiders covered their final five games this season. Edge: Slight to Middle Tennessee.

Memphis at Central Florida (-3) (American Athletic Conference title game): UCF has won the last three meetings while going 1-1-1 ATS. The Tigers are 2-3 ATS away from home this season and 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games as underdogs. UCF has covered five of their last six home games. Edge: UCF.

Texas vs. Oklahoma (-8) (Big 12 title game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas): The Longhorns have covered the last six meetings, all as underdogs, winning 48-45 on Oct. 6 at the Cotton Bowl. Coach Tom Herman is 7-1 ATS as an underdog at Texas and on an extended 12-1 cover run in that role. The Sooners are on a 4-8-1 spread skid. Edge: Texas.

Georgia vs. Alabama (-13½) (Southeastern Conference title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta): Georgia is riding a 12-3 cover streak away from home and a 5-2 ATS uptick as an underdog. The Crimson Tide are 4-6 ATS in their last 10 bowl/playoff/SEC title games. Edge: Georgia.

Fresno State at Boise State (-2½) (Mountain West title game): The Bulldogs were 18-3-2 ATS under coach Jeff Tedford before going on an 0-3 spread skid this season. Fresno State is 6-0 ATS as an underdog under Tedford. The Bulldogs blew a lead in a straight-up and ATS loss Nov. 9 at Boise State. The Broncos have covered their last three games and are 3-2 ATS as home chalk this season, but they’re on an extended 7-17 ATS slide as blue carpet favorites. Fresno State covered in conference title games at Boise State in 2014 and 2017. Edge: Fresno State.

Pittsburgh vs. Clemson (-27½) (Atlantic Coast Conference title game at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina): Pittsburgh had covered six straight this season before last week’s loss at Miami. The Panthers are on a 9-6 cover run as underdogs and 5-3 ATS in their last eight spots getting double digits. Clemson is 6-6 ATS this season but strung together a five-game cover streak. Edge: Slight to Clemson.

Northwestern vs. Ohio State (-14) (Big Ten title game at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis): The underdog was 11-0-1 ATS in Northwestern games this season. The Wildcats went 5-0-1 ATS as underdogs. The Buckeyes are on a 1-6 spread slide as favorites and on a 1-4 ATS skid away from home. Edge: Northwestern.

Stanford (-3) at California: The Golden Bears are on a five-game cover streak after an 0-5 ATS skid and are on a 10-4 cover run as underdogs. But the Cardinal are riding a 5-1-1 ATS run on the road. Stanford had covered five straight in the series until last season, when it clipped California 17-14.. Edge: Slight to California.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.