2018 college football betting trends — Week 13

Friday
Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo (-3½) (Metro Athletic Conference title game at Ford Field, Detroit): Northern Illinois had covered four in a row away from home before last week’s loss at Western Michigan. The Bulls are 9-3 against the spread this season and riding an extended 18-5-2 cover streak. Edge: Slight to Buffalo.
Washington (-5½) vs. Utah (Pac-12 title game at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California): The Huskies have won the last three meetings but covered only one. Washington is 3-9 ATS this season and 4-12 ATS in its last 16 games. The Utes are on a 13-5 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Utah.
Saturday
Alabama-Birmingham at Middle Tennessee (-1½) (Conference USA title game): UAB covered its first seven games this season before going 0-3 ATS in its last three. The Blazers are on a 3-5 ATS slide away from home, but they’re 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games as underdogs. The Blue Raiders covered their final five games this season. Edge: Slight to Middle Tennessee.
Memphis at Central Florida (-3) (American Athletic Conference title game): UCF has won the last three meetings while going 1-1-1 ATS. The Tigers are 2-3 ATS away from home this season and 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games as underdogs. UCF has covered five of their last six home games. Edge: UCF.
Texas vs. Oklahoma (-8) (Big 12 title game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas): The Longhorns have covered the last six meetings, all as underdogs, winning 48-45 on Oct. 6 at the Cotton Bowl. Coach Tom Herman is 7-1 ATS as an underdog at Texas and on an extended 12-1 cover run in that role. The Sooners are on a 4-8-1 spread skid. Edge: Texas.
Georgia vs. Alabama (-13½) (Southeastern Conference title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta): Georgia is riding a 12-3 cover streak away from home and a 5-2 ATS uptick as an underdog. The Crimson Tide are 4-6 ATS in their last 10 bowl/playoff/SEC title games. Edge: Georgia.
Fresno State at Boise State (-2½) (Mountain West title game): The Bulldogs were 18-3-2 ATS under coach Jeff Tedford before going on an 0-3 spread skid this season. Fresno State is 6-0 ATS as an underdog under Tedford. The Bulldogs blew a lead in a straight-up and ATS loss Nov. 9 at Boise State. The Broncos have covered their last three games and are 3-2 ATS as home chalk this season, but they’re on an extended 7-17 ATS slide as blue carpet favorites. Fresno State covered in conference title games at Boise State in 2014 and 2017. Edge: Fresno State.
Pittsburgh vs. Clemson (-27½) (Atlantic Coast Conference title game at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina): Pittsburgh had covered six straight this season before last week’s loss at Miami. The Panthers are on a 9-6 cover run as underdogs and 5-3 ATS in their last eight spots getting double digits. Clemson is 6-6 ATS this season but strung together a five-game cover streak. Edge: Slight to Clemson.
Northwestern vs. Ohio State (-14) (Big Ten title game at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis): The underdog was 11-0-1 ATS in Northwestern games this season. The Wildcats went 5-0-1 ATS as underdogs. The Buckeyes are on a 1-6 spread slide as favorites and on a 1-4 ATS skid away from home. Edge: Northwestern.
Stanford (-3) at California: The Golden Bears are on a five-game cover streak after an 0-5 ATS skid and are on a 10-4 cover run as underdogs. But the Cardinal are riding a 5-1-1 ATS run on the road. Stanford had covered five straight in the series until last season, when it clipped California 17-14.. Edge: Slight to California.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.
