2018 college football betting trends — Week 4

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.
Friday
Memphis (-14, 66½) at Tulane: The Tigers are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 regular-season games and 7-1 ATS as double-digit favorites. Edge: Memphis.
UCLA at Colorado (-9½, 60½): The Bruins have lost 12 straight games away from the Rose Bowl, going 4-8 ATS. The Buffaloes are on a 11-5 ATS run as home chalk. Edge: Colorado.
Saturday
Army at Buffalo (-7½, 55): The Bulls have covered the last two meetings and are on a 12-2-2 ATS streak vs. FBS foes. Edge: Buffalo.
Temple at Boston College (-13½, 54½): The Eagles are on a 12-1 ATS run in the regular season and on a 15-5 spread streak overall. They’ve covered their last five as double-digit chalk. Edge: Boston College.
Syracuse at Clemson (-25, 66½): Revenge for the Tigers after losing at the Carrier Dome last October. The Orange has covered three of the last four meetings and are on a 5-1 ATS run as road underdogs. Edge: Syracuse.
Virginia Tech at Duke (-4½, 49½): The Hokies are on a 1-6 spread slide as ACC visitors. The Blue Devils are on a 9-4 ATS run at home and on a six-game cover streak vs. FBS foes. Edge: Duke.
South Carolina at Kentucky (-1, 51): The Gamecocks have covered their last eight away from home, though the Wildcats have won the last four meetings. Edge: South Carolina.
Virginia at North Carolina State (-5½, 55): The Cavaliers are 4-0 ATS this season. The Wolfpack are on a 1-6 ATS skid as home chalk. Edge: Virginia.
UNR at Air Force (-6½, 63½): The Wolf Pack are on a 4-9 ATS slide as road underdogs. The Falcons are on a 1-6 spread slide as favorites vs. FBS foes. Edge: slight to UNR.
Brigham Young at Washington (-17½, 46): The Cougars have already won outright as underdogs this season at Arizona and Wisconsin. BYU is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 as a visiting underdog. Edge: BYU.
Toledo at Fresno State (-8, 62): The Bulldogs are on a 17-5-2 spread streak and 4-2 ATS as home chalk. Edge: Fresno State.
Ohio State (-3½, 71) at Penn State: James Franklin has covered the last two meetings vs. Urban Meyer. The Nittany Lions are on a 5-1 ATS run as underdogs and on a 21-5 cover streak overall. Edge: Penn State.
Tennessee at Georgia (-31½, 50½): The Vols are mired in a 3-13 spread skid overall and 1-6-1 ATS in SEC road games. The Bulldogs are on a 4-8 spread skid as home chalk, but are on a 14-6 cover streak overall. Edge: Georgia.
Iowa State at Texas Christian (-10½, 47): The Cyclones beat the Horned Frogs last season and are on a 12-7-1 cover streak as underdogs and 17-8-1 ATS run overall. TCU is on a 2-10-1 spread slide as home chalk. Edge: Iowa State.
Purdue (-3½, 56½) at Nebraska: The Boilermakers have covered three of the last four meetings. Scott Frost is on a 7-10-1 ATS skid with UCF and Nebraska. Edge: Purdue.
Texas (-9, 49) at Kansas State: Bill Snyder is 9-2 ATS in his last 11 games vs. Texas and is on a 28-14 ATS streak as an underdog. Edge: Kansas State.
West Virginia (-3½, 74½) at Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have covered four of the last six meetings and are on a 9-5-1 cover streak at home. Edge: Texas Tech.
Southern California (-3½, 61) at Arizona: The Trojans are on an 0-6 spread slide and only 4-15 ATS in their last 19 games. Edge: Arizona.
Stanford at Notre Dame (-5½, 53): The Cardinal have won the last three meetings and four of the last five but are only 9-9-1 ATS in their last 18 games overall. Edge: slight to Notre Dame.
Oregon (-2½, 58) at California: The Golden Bears are on an 8-3 cover streak as underdogs. The Ducks are on an 0-6 spread skid away from home. Edge: California.
