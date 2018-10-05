2018 college football betting trends — Week 6

The Gold Sheet editor Bruce Marshall provides tech notes and trends for the Review-Journal.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Syracuse (-3½, 58½) at Pittsburgh: The Orange are 4-0-1 against the spread this season, on a 7-0-1 cover streak overall and 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games. Pittsburgh is on a 7-16 spread slide at Heinz Field. Edge: Syracuse.

Southern Methodist at Central Florida (-24½, 74): The Mustangs are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games away from home. Edge: UCF.

Boston College at North Carolina State (-5½, 58½): The Eagles have covered four of the last five in the series and are on a 10-3-1 cover streak as road underdogs. The Wolfpack are on a 2-6 spread skid as home chalk. Edge: Boston College.

Notre Dame (-7, 56½) at Virginia Tech: The Hokies are 11-2 in their last 11 home games. The Fighting Irish are on a 5-2 spread run on the road. Edge: Slight to Notre Dame.

San Diego State at Boise State (-14, 51½): The Aztecs are 12-7-1 ATS in their last 20 games as underdogs. The underdog has covered the last four in the series. San Diego State is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 conference road games. The Broncos are on a 2-10 spread slide as home conference chalk. Edge: San Diego State.

Washington (-21, 51½) at UCLA: The Bruins are on a 5-12-1 spread skid overall and on a 5-11 ATS slide at the Rose Bowl. Edge: Washington.

Utah at Stanford (-4½, 45½): The Utes have covered the last three meetings vs. the Cardinal. Utah is on a 10-2 cover run as a road underdog. Stanford is on a 5-8 spread skid as Palo Alto chalk. Edge: Utah.

Fresno State (-14, 58) at UNR: Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford is 13-3-1 ATS since taking over the team last season, and Fresno State is on an 18-5-1 spread uptick overall. The Wolf Pack are on a 5-7 spread skid as an underdog but 2-1 ATS as home underdogs. Edge: Fresno State.

Washington State (-17, 64½) at Oregon State: The Cougars are on an 11-4 cover streak. Edge: Washington State.

New Mexico at UNLV (-9, 62½): The road team has covered the last three in the series. The Rebels are on a 4-8 ATS slide as home chalk. Edge: Slight to New Mexico.

Northwestern at Michigan State (-10, 43½): The Wildcats are on an 11-3 ATS run as road underdogs and won and covered the last two years as underdogs vs. the Spartans. Edge: Northwestern.

Kentucky at Texas A&M (-6, 50½): The underdog covered in Kentucky’s first four games this season, and coach Mark Stoops is on an 11-6 ATS uptick as an underdog. Edge: Kentucky.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (-9½, 55): The Cyclones are on a 13-7-1 cover streak as underdogs and on a 6-2 spread run on the road. Edge: Iowa State.

Vanderbilt at Georgia (-27, 54): The Commodores are on a 3-8 ATS skid as underdogs. Georgia is on a 14-7 ATS uptick. Edge: Georgia.

Iowa (-7, 43) at Minnesota: The Hawkeyes are on a 12-2-1 cover run as road favorites. The Golden Gophers are on a 2-7-1 spread skid in Big Ten games. Edge: Iowa.

Oklahoma (-7, 61½) vs. Texas (at Cotton Bowl, Dallas): Tom Herman is 11-1 as an underdog with Houston and Texas, which has covered the last five meetings. The Sooners are on a 1-4 spread skid laying points away from Norman. Edge: Texas.

Florida State at Miami, Fla. (-13½, 48½): The Hurricanes are 2-1 as home favorites this season. The Seminoles are on an 0-3 spread skid as underdogs. Edge: Miami.

Nebraska at Wisconsin (-17, 57½): Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost is 0-4 straight up and ATS this season, and Nebraska is on a 4-14 spread skid overall. The Huskers are 1-6 ATS vs. the Badgers since entering the Big Ten. Edge: Wisconsin.

Colorado State (-2½, 61½) at San Jose State: The Rams are on a 1-11 ATS slide. The Spartans are on a 4-0-1 cover run vs. FBS foes. Edge: San Jose State.

