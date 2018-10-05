Betting

2018 college football betting trends — Week 6

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 5:24 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2018 - 5:34 pm

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Syracuse (-3½, 58½) at Pittsburgh: The Orange are 4-0-1 against the spread this season, on a 7-0-1 cover streak overall and 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games. Pittsburgh is on a 7-16 spread slide at Heinz Field. Edge: Syracuse.

Southern Methodist at Central Florida (-24½, 74): The Mustangs are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games away from home. Edge: UCF.

Boston College at North Carolina State (-5½, 58½): The Eagles have covered four of the last five in the series and are on a 10-3-1 cover streak as road underdogs. The Wolfpack are on a 2-6 spread skid as home chalk. Edge: Boston College.

Notre Dame (-7, 56½) at Virginia Tech: The Hokies are 11-2 in their last 11 home games. The Fighting Irish are on a 5-2 spread run on the road. Edge: Slight to Notre Dame.

San Diego State at Boise State (-14, 51½): The Aztecs are 12-7-1 ATS in their last 20 games as underdogs. The underdog has covered the last four in the series. San Diego State is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 conference road games. The Broncos are on a 2-10 spread slide as home conference chalk. Edge: San Diego State.

Washington (-21, 51½) at UCLA: The Bruins are on a 5-12-1 spread skid overall and on a 5-11 ATS slide at the Rose Bowl. Edge: Washington.

Utah at Stanford (-4½, 45½): The Utes have covered the last three meetings vs. the Cardinal. Utah is on a 10-2 cover run as a road underdog. Stanford is on a 5-8 spread skid as Palo Alto chalk. Edge: Utah.

Fresno State (-14, 58) at UNR: Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford is 13-3-1 ATS since taking over the team last season, and Fresno State is on an 18-5-1 spread uptick overall. The Wolf Pack are on a 5-7 spread skid as an underdog but 2-1 ATS as home underdogs. Edge: Fresno State.

Washington State (-17, 64½) at Oregon State: The Cougars are on an 11-4 cover streak. Edge: Washington State.

New Mexico at UNLV (-9, 62½): The road team has covered the last three in the series. The Rebels are on a 4-8 ATS slide as home chalk. Edge: Slight to New Mexico.

Northwestern at Michigan State (-10, 43½): The Wildcats are on an 11-3 ATS run as road underdogs and won and covered the last two years as underdogs vs. the Spartans. Edge: Northwestern.

Kentucky at Texas A&M (-6, 50½): The underdog covered in Kentucky’s first four games this season, and coach Mark Stoops is on an 11-6 ATS uptick as an underdog. Edge: Kentucky.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (-9½, 55): The Cyclones are on a 13-7-1 cover streak as underdogs and on a 6-2 spread run on the road. Edge: Iowa State.

Vanderbilt at Georgia (-27, 54): The Commodores are on a 3-8 ATS skid as underdogs. Georgia is on a 14-7 ATS uptick. Edge: Georgia.

Iowa (-7, 43) at Minnesota: The Hawkeyes are on a 12-2-1 cover run as road favorites. The Golden Gophers are on a 2-7-1 spread skid in Big Ten games. Edge: Iowa.

Oklahoma (-7, 61½) vs. Texas (at Cotton Bowl, Dallas): Tom Herman is 11-1 as an underdog with Houston and Texas, which has covered the last five meetings. The Sooners are on a 1-4 spread skid laying points away from Norman. Edge: Texas.

Florida State at Miami, Fla. (-13½, 48½): The Hurricanes are 2-1 as home favorites this season. The Seminoles are on an 0-3 spread skid as underdogs. Edge: Miami.

Nebraska at Wisconsin (-17, 57½): Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost is 0-4 straight up and ATS this season, and Nebraska is on a 4-14 spread skid overall. The Huskers are 1-6 ATS vs. the Badgers since entering the Big Ten. Edge: Wisconsin.

Colorado State (-2½, 61½) at San Jose State: The Rams are on a 1-11 ATS slide. The Spartans are on a 4-0-1 cover run vs. FBS foes. Edge: San Jose State.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the New Orleans Saints will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Houston Texans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Titans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Indianapolis Colts
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Indianapolis Colts will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Jaguars
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Jacksonville Jaguars will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Detroit Lions 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Chicago Bears
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Chicago Bears 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Green Bay Packers
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Green Bay Packers 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Minnesota Vikings 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Cleveland Browns
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Cleveland Browns 2018 season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like