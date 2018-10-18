2018 college football betting trends — Week 8

The Gold Sheet editor Bruce Marshall provides tech notes and trends for the Review-Journal.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Friday

Air Force (-10½, 57) at UNLV: The Rebels are on a 3-7 spread skid at home overall and on a 4-9 ATS slide as conference hosts. Edge: Air Force.

Saturday

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-11, 47½): The Commodores are on a 1-5 ATS skid as Southeastern Conference visitors and are 0-2 ATS in their last two meetings with the Wildcats. Edge: Kentucky.

Central Florida (-21½, 64½) at East Carolina: UCF is 4-2 ATS this season, 5-1 ATS in its last six road games and routed East Carolina the past two seasons. The Pirates are on a 6-12 spread slide at home, on a 6-16-1 ATS slide as underdogs and on an 8-21-1 spread skid overall. Edge: UCF.

North Carolina at Syracuse (-9½, 67): The Orange are 4-1-1 ATS this season, including 2-0-1 ATS at home. The Tar Heels are 3-1 as underdogs this season but 8-9-1 ATS in their last 18 games getting points. Edge: Syracuse.

Maryland at Iowa (-9½, 45½): The Hawkeyes are riding a 7-1 cover streak and are 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 home games. The Terrapins are on a 3-6 spread skid as underdogs. Edge: Iowa.

Michigan (-7, 41) at Michigan State: The road team has won the last three meetings, but the Spartans have covered the last 10 meetings. The Wolverines are 1-6 ATS in their last seven away games. Michigan State is on a 20-7 cover run as an underdog. Edge: Michigan State.

Ohio State (-13, 68) at Purdue: The Boilermakers are 7-2 ATS as underdogs under coach Jeff Brohm and 13-6 ATS overall. The Buckeyes are 0-2 ATS on the road this season and were 5-5 ATS as visiting chalk the past two seasons. Edge: Purdue.

Alabama (-29, 57) at Tennessee: The Crimson Tide are on a 1-3 spread skid this season but have covered six of the last eight meetings with the Vols. Alabama is on a 5-2-1 cover run as home conference chalk. Tennessee is 3-8-1 ATS in its last 12 spots as an underdog. Edge: Alabama.

Penn State (-15, 61) at Indiana: The Nittany Lions have covered the last three meetings and are on a 7-2 cover run in conference road games. Penn State is on a 22-6 ATS streak overall. The Hoosiers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as home underdogs. Edge: Penn State.

Utah State (-14½, 51) at Wyoming: Utah State is 7-1-1 ATS in its last nine regular-season games. The Cowboys have won and covered the last two meetings but are 0-6 ATS this season and 1-8 ATS in their last nine regular-season games. Edge: Utah State.

Oklahoma (-8, 61) at Texas Christian: TCU is on an 0-3 spread skid this season and on a 2-13-1 ATS slide at home. The Sooners have covered the last two meetings. Edge: Oklahoma.

North Carolina State at Clemson (-17½, 56): The Wolfpack are on a 6-4 ATS uptick as underdogs and have covered the last two meetings. Clemson is 0-3 ATS at home this season. Edge: N.C. State.

Memphis at Missouri (-9½, 74): Home teams are 6-1 ATS in Memphis games this season. Missouri has covered six straight home games and is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 regular-season games. Edge: Missouri.

Mississippi State at Louisiana State (-6½, 45): The Bulldogs are on a 9-5 ATS run as road underdogs. The Tigers are on a 3-6 ATS skid as home chalk. Edge: Mississippi State.

Southern California at Utah (-7, 48): The Trojans are on a 6-14 spread slide. The Utes have covered three of the last four meetings and won and covered the last two meetings at Utah, where they’re on a 10-4 cover streak. Edge: Utah.

UNR at Hawaii (-3, 67): The home team has covered the last three meetings and four of five. The Wolf Pack are on a 5-9 ATS skid as road underdogs. Hawaii is 2-1 ATS at home vs. FBS teams this season. Edge: Slight to UNR.

