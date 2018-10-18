Betting

2018 college football betting trends — Week 8

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
October 18, 2018 - 2:11 pm
 

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Friday

Air Force (-10½, 57) at UNLV: The Rebels are on a 3-7 spread skid at home overall and on a 4-9 ATS slide as conference hosts. Edge: Air Force.

Saturday

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-11, 47½): The Commodores are on a 1-5 ATS skid as Southeastern Conference visitors and are 0-2 ATS in their last two meetings with the Wildcats. Edge: Kentucky.

Central Florida (-21½, 64½) at East Carolina: UCF is 4-2 ATS this season, 5-1 ATS in its last six road games and routed East Carolina the past two seasons. The Pirates are on a 6-12 spread slide at home, on a 6-16-1 ATS slide as underdogs and on an 8-21-1 spread skid overall. Edge: UCF.

North Carolina at Syracuse (-9½, 67): The Orange are 4-1-1 ATS this season, including 2-0-1 ATS at home. The Tar Heels are 3-1 as underdogs this season but 8-9-1 ATS in their last 18 games getting points. Edge: Syracuse.

Maryland at Iowa (-9½, 45½): The Hawkeyes are riding a 7-1 cover streak and are 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 home games. The Terrapins are on a 3-6 spread skid as underdogs. Edge: Iowa.

Michigan (-7, 41) at Michigan State: The road team has won the last three meetings, but the Spartans have covered the last 10 meetings. The Wolverines are 1-6 ATS in their last seven away games. Michigan State is on a 20-7 cover run as an underdog. Edge: Michigan State.

Ohio State (-13, 68) at Purdue: The Boilermakers are 7-2 ATS as underdogs under coach Jeff Brohm and 13-6 ATS overall. The Buckeyes are 0-2 ATS on the road this season and were 5-5 ATS as visiting chalk the past two seasons. Edge: Purdue.

Alabama (-29, 57) at Tennessee: The Crimson Tide are on a 1-3 spread skid this season but have covered six of the last eight meetings with the Vols. Alabama is on a 5-2-1 cover run as home conference chalk. Tennessee is 3-8-1 ATS in its last 12 spots as an underdog. Edge: Alabama.

Penn State (-15, 61) at Indiana: The Nittany Lions have covered the last three meetings and are on a 7-2 cover run in conference road games. Penn State is on a 22-6 ATS streak overall. The Hoosiers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as home underdogs. Edge: Penn State.

Utah State (-14½, 51) at Wyoming: Utah State is 7-1-1 ATS in its last nine regular-season games. The Cowboys have won and covered the last two meetings but are 0-6 ATS this season and 1-8 ATS in their last nine regular-season games. Edge: Utah State.

Oklahoma (-8, 61) at Texas Christian: TCU is on an 0-3 spread skid this season and on a 2-13-1 ATS slide at home. The Sooners have covered the last two meetings. Edge: Oklahoma.

North Carolina State at Clemson (-17½, 56): The Wolfpack are on a 6-4 ATS uptick as underdogs and have covered the last two meetings. Clemson is 0-3 ATS at home this season. Edge: N.C. State.

Memphis at Missouri (-9½, 74): Home teams are 6-1 ATS in Memphis games this season. Missouri has covered six straight home games and is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 regular-season games. Edge: Missouri.

Mississippi State at Louisiana State (-6½, 45): The Bulldogs are on a 9-5 ATS run as road underdogs. The Tigers are on a 3-6 ATS skid as home chalk. Edge: Mississippi State.

Southern California at Utah (-7, 48): The Trojans are on a 6-14 spread slide. The Utes have covered three of the last four meetings and won and covered the last two meetings at Utah, where they’re on a 10-4 cover streak. Edge: Utah.

UNR at Hawaii (-3, 67): The home team has covered the last three meetings and four of five. The Wolf Pack are on a 5-9 ATS skid as road underdogs. Hawaii is 2-1 ATS at home vs. FBS teams this season. Edge: Slight to UNR.

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the New Orleans Saints will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Houston Texans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Titans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Indianapolis Colts
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Indianapolis Colts will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Jaguars
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Jacksonville Jaguars will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Detroit Lions 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Chicago Bears
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Chicago Bears 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Green Bay Packers
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Green Bay Packers 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Minnesota Vikings 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Cleveland Browns
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Cleveland Browns 2018 season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like