2018 college football betting trends — Week 9

The Gold Sheet editor Bruce Marshall provides tech notes and trends for the Review-Journal.

Friday

Miami, Fla. (-3½, 49½) at Boston College: The Hurricanes are on a 3-8 skid against the spread overall and 1-6 ATS slide away from home. The Eagles are on an 18-12-1 ATS run as underdogs and an 8-2 cover streak at home. Edge: Boston College.

Utah (-10½, 54½) at UCLA: The Utes are on a 5-2 spread streak against UCLA, which is on a 6-13 ATS slide at home. Edge: Utah.

Saturday

Wisconsin (-4½, 53) at Northwestern: The Badgers are 2-5 ATS this season and on a 1-3 ATS skid vs. the Wildcats, though they’re riding a 9-1 cover run as visiting chalk. Northwestern is on a 19-9 spread streak as an underdog. Edge: Northwestern.

Northern Illinois at Brigham Young (-7, 42½): Northern Illinois is on an 11-5 ATS run as a visiting underdog. The Cougars are 3-7 ATS at home since last season. Edge: Northern Illinois.

San Diego State (-2½, 46½) at UNR: The Aztecs are on a 12-3 cover streak as conference visitors. The Wolf Pack have covered seven of their last 11 home games. Edge: San Diego State.

Washington State at Stanford (-3, 53½): The Cougars covered two of the last three meetings and are on a 13-4 cover streak overall in the regular season. The Cardinal are on a 5-9 spread skid as home chalk. Edge: Washington State.

Georgia (-6½, 52) vs. Florida (at Jacksonville): Gators coach Dan Mullen is 6-1 ATS this season and on an 8-4 cover streak as an underdog. The Bulldogs are 3-4 ATS this season. Florida is 3-1-1 ATS in the last five meetings. Edge: Florida.

UNLV at San Jose State (-2½, 60): The Spartans are on a 2-6-1 spread slide at home. The Rebels are on an 8-2 ATS run away from home. Edge: Slight to UNLV.

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-2½, 44): The Bulldogs covered four of the last five meetings. The Aggies are 6-1 ATS this season and on an extended 12-4-1 cover streak in the regular season. Edge: Texas A&M.

Texas (-3½, 60½) at Oklahoma State: Longhorns coach Tom Herman is on a 4-7 ATS skid in the regular season, but Texas is on a 3-0-1 ATS run in the last four meetings. The Cowboys are on an 0-4-1 ATS skid in conference home games. Edge: Texas.

Iowa at Penn State (-6, 52): Iowa is on an 8-1 spread run overall and is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 road games. Penn State is on a 22-8 ATS run but is 0-2 ATS in its last two games. Edge: Slight to Iowa.

Purdue at Michigan State (-1½, 49): The Spartans are on an 0-5 spread skid at home. The Boilermakers are on an 8-2 ATS uptick as underdogs and 14-4 ATS as visiting underdogs. Edge: Purdue.

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-25, 64): The Sooners are on a 7-2 ATS surge as home chalk. But Wildcats coach Bill Snyder has covered his last three games as an underdog and is riding an extended 32-14 ATS run as an underdog. Edge: Kansas State.

Texas Tech at Iowa State (-3½, 56): The Red Raiders are on a 10-4 ATS run as visiting underdogs. But the Cyclones have trounced Texas Tech the past two seasons and are on an 11-4 cover streak. Edge: Slight to Iowa State.

Boise State (-9, 58) at Air Force: The Falcons have covered five of the past six meetings, winning three of the last four outright as underdogs. Air Force is on a 6-1 ATS run as a home underdog and on an extended 16-6-1 ATS streak as an underdog. Edge: Air Force.

Clemson (-17, 50) at Florida State: The Tigers are on a 6-2-1 cover surge as chalk away from Death Valley. Edge: Clemson.

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-24, 54; at San Diego): Navy has covered four of the last five meetings and is on a 12-7 ATS uptick in the series. The Midshipmen are also on a 16-9 ATS streak as underdogs. Edge: Navy.

Oregon (-9½, 65) at Arizona: The Ducks are on a 2-6 spread skid away from home. The Wildcats are on a 9-19 ATS slide as underdog. Edge: Oregon.

Hawaii at Fresno State (-24½, 59): The Bulldogs are on a 16-3-2 ATS run overall and 12-2 cover streak at home. Hawaii is on a 1-5-1 ATS skid this season. Edge: Fresno State.