Betting

2018 college football betting trends — Week 9

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
October 25, 2018 - 4:24 pm
 

Friday

Miami, Fla. (-3½, 49½) at Boston College: The Hurricanes are on a 3-8 skid against the spread overall and 1-6 ATS slide away from home. The Eagles are on an 18-12-1 ATS run as underdogs and an 8-2 cover streak at home. Edge: Boston College.

Utah (-10½, 54½) at UCLA: The Utes are on a 5-2 spread streak against UCLA, which is on a 6-13 ATS slide at home. Edge: Utah.

Saturday

Wisconsin (-4½, 53) at Northwestern: The Badgers are 2-5 ATS this season and on a 1-3 ATS skid vs. the Wildcats, though they’re riding a 9-1 cover run as visiting chalk. Northwestern is on a 19-9 spread streak as an underdog. Edge: Northwestern.

Northern Illinois at Brigham Young (-7, 42½): Northern Illinois is on an 11-5 ATS run as a visiting underdog. The Cougars are 3-7 ATS at home since last season. Edge: Northern Illinois.

San Diego State (-2½, 46½) at UNR: The Aztecs are on a 12-3 cover streak as conference visitors. The Wolf Pack have covered seven of their last 11 home games. Edge: San Diego State.

Washington State at Stanford (-3, 53½): The Cougars covered two of the last three meetings and are on a 13-4 cover streak overall in the regular season. The Cardinal are on a 5-9 spread skid as home chalk. Edge: Washington State.

Georgia (-6½, 52) vs. Florida (at Jacksonville): Gators coach Dan Mullen is 6-1 ATS this season and on an 8-4 cover streak as an underdog. The Bulldogs are 3-4 ATS this season. Florida is 3-1-1 ATS in the last five meetings. Edge: Florida.

UNLV at San Jose State (-2½, 60): The Spartans are on a 2-6-1 spread slide at home. The Rebels are on an 8-2 ATS run away from home. Edge: Slight to UNLV.

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-2½, 44): The Bulldogs covered four of the last five meetings. The Aggies are 6-1 ATS this season and on an extended 12-4-1 cover streak in the regular season. Edge: Texas A&M.

Texas (-3½, 60½) at Oklahoma State: Longhorns coach Tom Herman is on a 4-7 ATS skid in the regular season, but Texas is on a 3-0-1 ATS run in the last four meetings. The Cowboys are on an 0-4-1 ATS skid in conference home games. Edge: Texas.

Iowa at Penn State (-6, 52): Iowa is on an 8-1 spread run overall and is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 road games. Penn State is on a 22-8 ATS run but is 0-2 ATS in its last two games. Edge: Slight to Iowa.

Purdue at Michigan State (-1½, 49): The Spartans are on an 0-5 spread skid at home. The Boilermakers are on an 8-2 ATS uptick as underdogs and 14-4 ATS as visiting underdogs. Edge: Purdue.

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-25, 64): The Sooners are on a 7-2 ATS surge as home chalk. But Wildcats coach Bill Snyder has covered his last three games as an underdog and is riding an extended 32-14 ATS run as an underdog. Edge: Kansas State.

Texas Tech at Iowa State (-3½, 56): The Red Raiders are on a 10-4 ATS run as visiting underdogs. But the Cyclones have trounced Texas Tech the past two seasons and are on an 11-4 cover streak. Edge: Slight to Iowa State.

Boise State (-9, 58) at Air Force: The Falcons have covered five of the past six meetings, winning three of the last four outright as underdogs. Air Force is on a 6-1 ATS run as a home underdog and on an extended 16-6-1 ATS streak as an underdog. Edge: Air Force.

Clemson (-17, 50) at Florida State: The Tigers are on a 6-2-1 cover surge as chalk away from Death Valley. Edge: Clemson.

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-24, 54; at San Diego): Navy has covered four of the last five meetings and is on a 12-7 ATS uptick in the series. The Midshipmen are also on a 16-9 ATS streak as underdogs. Edge: Navy.

Oregon (-9½, 65) at Arizona: The Ducks are on a 2-6 spread skid away from home. The Wildcats are on a 9-19 ATS slide as underdog. Edge: Oregon.

Hawaii at Fresno State (-24½, 59): The Bulldogs are on a 16-3-2 ATS run overall and 12-2 cover streak at home. Hawaii is on a 1-5-1 ATS skid this season. Edge: Fresno State.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the New Orleans Saints will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Houston Texans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Titans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Indianapolis Colts
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Indianapolis Colts will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Jaguars
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Jacksonville Jaguars will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Detroit Lions 2018 season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like