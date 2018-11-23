Betting

2018 NFL betting trends — Week 12

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2018 - 1:07 pm
 

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Jacksonville (-3, 37) at Buffalo: The Jaguars are 1-5-1 against the spread in their last seven road games. But the Bills are only 1-3 ATS at home this season. Buffalo is on an 11-6 under streak. Edge: slight to under.

Oakland at Baltimore (-10½, 42½): The Raiders are 3-7 ATS this season and on an extended 5-16-3 spread slide. Oakland is on a 13-4 under run and the Ravens are on an 8-5 under surge. Edge: Ravens and under.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay (-3, 54): The Buccaneers are on a 1-7 spread skid this season. They’re also 0-3 ATS as favorites this year and on an extended 3-15 ATS slide as chalk. Tampa Bay is riding a 9-2 over uptick. Edge: 49ers and over.

New York Giants at Philadelphia (-5½, 47): The Giants are 1-3 vs. the line in their last four games at Philadelphia. However, New York has covered its last four road games this season. The Eagles are on a 3-9-1 spread slide in the regular season and are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven regular season home games. Edge: Giants.

Cleveland at Cincinnati (-3, 46½): The Bengals are on an 0-3 spread skid at home. But Marvin Lewis has owned the Browns, winning and covering each of the last seven meetings by double digits. The under is 6-2 in the last eight meetings. Edge: Bengals and under.

New England (-10, 47) at New York Jets: The Patriots are 2-4 ATS in their last six away games and are on an 0-5 spread skid at New York. The Jets are 7-2-1 ATS in the last ten meetings. But they’re on a four-game losing streak this season straight up and ATS. Edge: slight to Jets.

Seattle at Carolina (-3½, 46½): The Seahawks are riding a 4-1-1 ATS streak and have covered their last three away from home. Seattle also is 3-1 ATS as an underdog this year as part of an extended 24-11-3 cover run in that role. The Panthers are 4-1 ATS at home this year but are on a 3-4 spread skid overall. Edge: Seahawks.

Miami at Indianapolis (-7½, 51): The Dolphins are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games. Miami also is on a 1-9 spread slide on the road. The under is 5-1 in the Dolphins’ last six away games. The Colts have won their last four games this season while going 3-0-1 ATS. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Arizona at Los Angeles Chargers (-13, 44): The Cardinals are riding a 5-2-1 cover run and a 9-5 under streak. The Chargers are on a 5-1 under uptick. Edge: Under and slight to Cardinals.

Pittsburgh (-3, 46½) at Denver: The Broncos are 2-7-1 ATS in their last ten home games. Denver is on a 10-4 under streak. The Steelers have won and covered five of their last six games. Pittsburgh is on an 8-4 over run. Edge: Steelers.

Green Bay at Minnesota (-3½, 47½): The Packers have lost seven straight road games while going 1-5-1 ATS. Green Bay is 0-2 SU and ATS in its last two visits to Minnesota. The Packers are riding a 12-6 over uptick. Edge: Vikings and slight to over.

Monday

Tennessee at Houston (-6½, 41½): The Titans are 6-1 ATS as underdogs this season. However, the Texans are riding a seven-game win streak and have covered three of their last four. They’ve also won and covered their last four meetings with the Titans at home. Tennessee is on an 11-5 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Texans.

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 13
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 12
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like