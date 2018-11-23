2018 NFL betting trends — Week 12

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis speaks with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Jacksonville (-3, 37) at Buffalo: The Jaguars are 1-5-1 against the spread in their last seven road games. But the Bills are only 1-3 ATS at home this season. Buffalo is on an 11-6 under streak. Edge: slight to under.

Oakland at Baltimore (-10½, 42½): The Raiders are 3-7 ATS this season and on an extended 5-16-3 spread slide. Oakland is on a 13-4 under run and the Ravens are on an 8-5 under surge. Edge: Ravens and under.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay (-3, 54): The Buccaneers are on a 1-7 spread skid this season. They’re also 0-3 ATS as favorites this year and on an extended 3-15 ATS slide as chalk. Tampa Bay is riding a 9-2 over uptick. Edge: 49ers and over.

New York Giants at Philadelphia (-5½, 47): The Giants are 1-3 vs. the line in their last four games at Philadelphia. However, New York has covered its last four road games this season. The Eagles are on a 3-9-1 spread slide in the regular season and are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven regular season home games. Edge: Giants.

Cleveland at Cincinnati (-3, 46½): The Bengals are on an 0-3 spread skid at home. But Marvin Lewis has owned the Browns, winning and covering each of the last seven meetings by double digits. The under is 6-2 in the last eight meetings. Edge: Bengals and under.

New England (-10, 47) at New York Jets: The Patriots are 2-4 ATS in their last six away games and are on an 0-5 spread skid at New York. The Jets are 7-2-1 ATS in the last ten meetings. But they’re on a four-game losing streak this season straight up and ATS. Edge: slight to Jets.

Seattle at Carolina (-3½, 46½): The Seahawks are riding a 4-1-1 ATS streak and have covered their last three away from home. Seattle also is 3-1 ATS as an underdog this year as part of an extended 24-11-3 cover run in that role. The Panthers are 4-1 ATS at home this year but are on a 3-4 spread skid overall. Edge: Seahawks.

Miami at Indianapolis (-7½, 51): The Dolphins are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games. Miami also is on a 1-9 spread slide on the road. The under is 5-1 in the Dolphins’ last six away games. The Colts have won their last four games this season while going 3-0-1 ATS. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Arizona at Los Angeles Chargers (-13, 44): The Cardinals are riding a 5-2-1 cover run and a 9-5 under streak. The Chargers are on a 5-1 under uptick. Edge: Under and slight to Cardinals.

Pittsburgh (-3, 46½) at Denver: The Broncos are 2-7-1 ATS in their last ten home games. Denver is on a 10-4 under streak. The Steelers have won and covered five of their last six games. Pittsburgh is on an 8-4 over run. Edge: Steelers.

Green Bay at Minnesota (-3½, 47½): The Packers have lost seven straight road games while going 1-5-1 ATS. Green Bay is 0-2 SU and ATS in its last two visits to Minnesota. The Packers are riding a 12-6 over uptick. Edge: Vikings and slight to over.

Monday

Tennessee at Houston (-6½, 41½): The Titans are 6-1 ATS as underdogs this season. However, the Texans are riding a seven-game win streak and have covered three of their last four. They’ve also won and covered their last four meetings with the Titans at home. Tennessee is on an 11-5 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Texans.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).