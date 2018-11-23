2018 NFL betting trends — Week 12

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:
Jacksonville (-3, 37) at Buffalo: The Jaguars are 1-5-1 against the spread in their last seven road games. But the Bills are only 1-3 ATS at home this season. Buffalo is on an 11-6 under streak. Edge: slight to under.
Oakland at Baltimore (-10½, 42½): The Raiders are 3-7 ATS this season and on an extended 5-16-3 spread slide. Oakland is on a 13-4 under run and the Ravens are on an 8-5 under surge. Edge: Ravens and under.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay (-3, 54): The Buccaneers are on a 1-7 spread skid this season. They’re also 0-3 ATS as favorites this year and on an extended 3-15 ATS slide as chalk. Tampa Bay is riding a 9-2 over uptick. Edge: 49ers and over.
New York Giants at Philadelphia (-5½, 47): The Giants are 1-3 vs. the line in their last four games at Philadelphia. However, New York has covered its last four road games this season. The Eagles are on a 3-9-1 spread slide in the regular season and are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven regular season home games. Edge: Giants.
Cleveland at Cincinnati (-3, 46½): The Bengals are on an 0-3 spread skid at home. But Marvin Lewis has owned the Browns, winning and covering each of the last seven meetings by double digits. The under is 6-2 in the last eight meetings. Edge: Bengals and under.
New England (-10, 47) at New York Jets: The Patriots are 2-4 ATS in their last six away games and are on an 0-5 spread skid at New York. The Jets are 7-2-1 ATS in the last ten meetings. But they’re on a four-game losing streak this season straight up and ATS. Edge: slight to Jets.
Seattle at Carolina (-3½, 46½): The Seahawks are riding a 4-1-1 ATS streak and have covered their last three away from home. Seattle also is 3-1 ATS as an underdog this year as part of an extended 24-11-3 cover run in that role. The Panthers are 4-1 ATS at home this year but are on a 3-4 spread skid overall. Edge: Seahawks.
Miami at Indianapolis (-7½, 51): The Dolphins are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games. Miami also is on a 1-9 spread slide on the road. The under is 5-1 in the Dolphins’ last six away games. The Colts have won their last four games this season while going 3-0-1 ATS. Edge: Colts and slight to under.
Arizona at Los Angeles Chargers (-13, 44): The Cardinals are riding a 5-2-1 cover run and a 9-5 under streak. The Chargers are on a 5-1 under uptick. Edge: Under and slight to Cardinals.
Pittsburgh (-3, 46½) at Denver: The Broncos are 2-7-1 ATS in their last ten home games. Denver is on a 10-4 under streak. The Steelers have won and covered five of their last six games. Pittsburgh is on an 8-4 over run. Edge: Steelers.
Green Bay at Minnesota (-3½, 47½): The Packers have lost seven straight road games while going 1-5-1 ATS. Green Bay is 0-2 SU and ATS in its last two visits to Minnesota. The Packers are riding a 12-6 over uptick. Edge: Vikings and slight to over.
Tennessee at Houston (-6½, 41½): The Titans are 6-1 ATS as underdogs this season. However, the Texans are riding a seven-game win streak and have covered three of their last four. They’ve also won and covered their last four meetings with the Titans at home. Tennessee is on an 11-5 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Texans.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).