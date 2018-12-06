2018 NFL betting trends — Week 14

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:
Baltimore at Kansas City (-6½, 51½): The Chiefs have covered one game in their last five this season (1-3-1 against the spread) and are 0-2 ATS in their last two home games. However, they’re still 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 games in the regular season. The Ravens are on a 6-2-1 cover run as underdogs. Edge: Ravens.
Indianapolis at Houston (-5, 50): The Colts have won five of their last six games while the Texans are on a nine-game win streak that started Sept. 30 at Indianapolis. The Colts are on a 4-0-1 spread surge at Houston, which is 3-3 ATS at home this season. Edge: slight to Colts.
Carolina (-2, 47) at Cleveland: The Panthers are on an 0-4 straight up and ATS slide. The Browns are 7-5 ATS this season, including 4-2 vs. at home. Carolina is on a 13-7 over streak. Edge: Over and slight to Browns.
Atlanta (-5½, 50½) at Green Bay: The Falcons are 3-9 ATS this season, including 1-4 away from home. Atlanta is on a 4-1 under run and Green Bay is on a 5-1 under streak. Edge: slight to under.
New Orleans (-8, 56) at Tampa Bay: The Saints had their 10-game win streak and nine-game cover streak snapped at Dallas. New Orleans’ only previous loss this season was in its season opener against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is on a 3-6-1 spread slide this year but has covered the last two meetings and six of the last nine against the Saints. Edge: slight to Saints.
New York Jets at Buffalo (-3½, 38): The Jets are on a six-game losing streak and 3-8 spread slide. The Bills have covered seven of the last 10 meetings. Edge: Bills.
New England (-7½, 47) at Miami: The Patriots have lost four of the last five meetings in Miami while going 1-4 ATS. The Dolphins are 4-1 ATS at home this season and the home team is 11-1 ATS in the last 12 meetings. Edge: Dolphins.
Los Angeles Rams (-3, 52) at Chicago: The Rams are 11-1 SU but on a 5-8-2 spread slide. The Bears are on a 5-1 cover run overall and are 5-1 ATS in their last six games at Soldier Field. Chicago is on an extended 13-4-2 ATS streak at home and is 8-2-1 ATS in its last 11 spots as a home underdog. Edge: Bears.
New York Giants (-3½, 41) at Washington: The Giants have covered five straight on the road. The Redskins are on an 11-5 under run and the under has cashed in the last four meetings. Edge: Giants and under.
Denver (-4, 45½) at San Francisco: The Broncos have covered six of their last seven games this season and are on a 4-0 ATS run on the road. The 49ers are 3-9 ATS this season. Denver is on a 12-4 under run. Edge: Broncos and under.
Cincinnati at Los Angeles Chargers (-14, 47½): The Bengals are on a 1-6 SU and ATS slide. Cincinnati is on a 9-4 over uptick. Beginning with the Chargers’ fifth game the past two seasons, they’re 14-5-1 ATS. Edge: Chargers and slight to over.
Detroit (-3, 40½) at Arizona: The Cardinals are on a 6-3-1 cover run and are on a 3-1 ATS surge as home underdogs. The Lions are on a 1-5 ATS skid. Edge: slight to Cardinals.
Philadelphia at Dallas (-3½, 44): The Cowboys have won and covered their last four games and are on a 15-6 under streak. The Eagles are on a 4-10-1 ATS slide in the regular season. But they’ve covered three of their last four at Dallas and are on a 6-3 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Cowboys and under.
Pittsburgh (-10½, 51½) at Oakland: The Steelers are on a 5-2-1 ATS uptick. The Raiders are on an extended 6-17-3 spread slide. Oakland is on a 13-6 under streak. Edge: Steelers.
Monday
Minnesota at Seattle (-3, 45½): The Seahawks are trending 6-1-1 ATS. The Vikings are on a 7-4-2 cover run away from home. Minnesota is on a 4-2 over surge on the road and Seattle is on a 4-0 over streak. Edge: Slight to over.