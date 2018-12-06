2018 NFL betting trends — Week 14

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Baltimore at Kansas City (-6½, 51½): The Chiefs have covered one game in their last five this season (1-3-1 against the spread) and are 0-2 ATS in their last two home games. However, they’re still 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 games in the regular season. The Ravens are on a 6-2-1 cover run as underdogs. Edge: Ravens.

Indianapolis at Houston (-5, 50): The Colts have won five of their last six games while the Texans are on a nine-game win streak that started Sept. 30 at Indianapolis. The Colts are on a 4-0-1 spread surge at Houston, which is 3-3 ATS at home this season. Edge: slight to Colts.

Carolina (-2, 47) at Cleveland: The Panthers are on an 0-4 straight up and ATS slide. The Browns are 7-5 ATS this season, including 4-2 vs. at home. Carolina is on a 13-7 over streak. Edge: Over and slight to Browns.

Atlanta (-5½, 50½) at Green Bay: The Falcons are 3-9 ATS this season, including 1-4 away from home. Atlanta is on a 4-1 under run and Green Bay is on a 5-1 under streak. Edge: slight to under.

New Orleans (-8, 56) at Tampa Bay: The Saints had their 10-game win streak and nine-game cover streak snapped at Dallas. New Orleans’ only previous loss this season was in its season opener against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is on a 3-6-1 spread slide this year but has covered the last two meetings and six of the last nine against the Saints. Edge: slight to Saints.

New York Jets at Buffalo (-3½, 38): The Jets are on a six-game losing streak and 3-8 spread slide. The Bills have covered seven of the last 10 meetings. Edge: Bills.

New England (-7½, 47) at Miami: The Patriots have lost four of the last five meetings in Miami while going 1-4 ATS. The Dolphins are 4-1 ATS at home this season and the home team is 11-1 ATS in the last 12 meetings. Edge: Dolphins.

Los Angeles Rams (-3, 52) at Chicago: The Rams are 11-1 SU but on a 5-8-2 spread slide. The Bears are on a 5-1 cover run overall and are 5-1 ATS in their last six games at Soldier Field. Chicago is on an extended 13-4-2 ATS streak at home and is 8-2-1 ATS in its last 11 spots as a home underdog. Edge: Bears.

New York Giants (-3½, 41) at Washington: The Giants have covered five straight on the road. The Redskins are on an 11-5 under run and the under has cashed in the last four meetings. Edge: Giants and under.

Denver (-4, 45½) at San Francisco: The Broncos have covered six of their last seven games this season and are on a 4-0 ATS run on the road. The 49ers are 3-9 ATS this season. Denver is on a 12-4 under run. Edge: Broncos and under.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Chargers (-14, 47½): The Bengals are on a 1-6 SU and ATS slide. Cincinnati is on a 9-4 over uptick. Beginning with the Chargers’ fifth game the past two seasons, they’re 14-5-1 ATS. Edge: Chargers and slight to over.

Detroit (-3, 40½) at Arizona: The Cardinals are on a 6-3-1 cover run and are on a 3-1 ATS surge as home underdogs. The Lions are on a 1-5 ATS skid. Edge: slight to Cardinals.

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3½, 44): The Cowboys have won and covered their last four games and are on a 15-6 under streak. The Eagles are on a 4-10-1 ATS slide in the regular season. But they’ve covered three of their last four at Dallas and are on a 6-3 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Cowboys and under.

Pittsburgh (-10½, 51½) at Oakland: The Steelers are on a 5-2-1 ATS uptick. The Raiders are on an extended 6-17-3 spread slide. Oakland is on a 13-6 under streak. Edge: Steelers.

Monday

Minnesota at Seattle (-3, 45½): The Seahawks are trending 6-1-1 ATS. The Vikings are on a 7-4-2 cover run away from home. Minnesota is on a 4-2 over surge on the road and Seattle is on a 4-0 over streak. Edge: Slight to over.