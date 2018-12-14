2018 NFL betting trends — Week 15

Saturday
Houston (-6½, 43½) at New York Jets: The Texans have won nine of their last 10 games and are 5-2 against the spread in their past seven. The Jets are on a 2-5 spread skid and are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games, with no covers in their past three at home. Edge: Texans.
Cleveland at Denver (-2½, 45½): The Broncos are on a 6-2 cover run and 13-4 under streak. The Browns are 7-4 ATS as underdogs this season. Edge: Under.
Sunday
Miami at Minnesota (-7½, 44½): Miami is 2-4 ATS on the road this season, but it’s 8-5 ATS overall and has covered its last three games. Ryan Tannehill is 5-2 ATS in games he has started. The Dolphins are on a 6-1 under streak on the road. The Vikings are on a 5-1 under run this season overall and on an 8-1 under streak in regular season home games. Edge: Under and slight to Dolphins.
Oakland at Cincinnati (-3, 45½): The Bengals have lost seven of their last eight games while going 2-6 ATS. Oakland is on a 7-17-3 spread slide, but it has covered three of its past four games this season. The Raiders are on a 3-1 over uptick. Edge: Slight to Raiders and over.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore (-7½, 46½): The Ravens have covered their last three games with Lamar Jackson in the lineup. Baltimore is on a 9-5 over streak, but it has gone under in its last three games. Edge: Slight to Ravens and over.
Dallas at Indianapolis (-3, 47): Dallas is riding a 5-0 SU and ATS streak overall and is on a 3-1 spread surge on the road. The Colts have won six of their past seven games and have gone under in their last four. Edge: Under and slight to Cowboys.
Detroit at Buffalo (-2½, 39½): The Lions are on a 2-5 spread slide. Edge: Slight to Bills.
Green Bay at Chicago (-5½, 45): The Packers have lost their last eight road games while going 1-6-1 ATS. But they’ve won eight straight at Soldier Field. The Bears have won and covered seven of their last eight home games. The last four meetings have gone over. Edge: Bears and over.
Tennessee at New York Giants (-1, 43½): The Giants are on a 4-0-1 spread surge overall, but they’re 1-4-1 ATS in their last five home games. The Titans snapped a three-game spread skid with their win over the Jaguars but are on a 2-4 ATS slide on the road. Edge: Giants.
Washington at Jacksonville (-7½, 36): The Jaguars have lost eight of their last nine games this season while going 1-6-2 ATS. But they’re 3-3-1 ATS at home. The under is 4-1 in Jacksonville’s past five home games and 6-2 in the Redskins’ last eight away games. Edge: Under.
Arizona at Atlanta (-9½, 44): The Cardinals are on a 6-4-1 cover streak overall and 3-1-1 on the road. The Falcons are on an 0-5 spread skid and are 3-10 ATS this season overall. Edge: Cardinals.
Seattle (-3½, 44) at San Francisco: The Seahawks are riding a 7-1-1 ATS run and have covered their last four away games. The Niners are on a 2-5 spread slide. Seattle has won the last 10 meetings while going 8-2 ATS. Edge: Seahawks.
New England (-2½, 54) at Pittsburgh: Bill Belichick has won the last five games and six of the past seven against Mike Tomlin while going 5-1-1 ATS. The Steelers are on a three-game losing streak and 0-3-1 ATS skid. The Patriots are on a 12-6 under streak in the regular season. The over is 7-1 in Pittsburgh’s last eight home games. Edge: Patriots.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams (-12½, 52½): The Rams are 2-6-2 ATS in their last 10 games and are on an 0-2-2 spread skid at home. The Eagles are on a 4-11-1 ATS slide in the regular season and a 10-5 under streak in the regular season. Edge: Slight to Eagles and under.
Monday
New Orleans (-6, 50½) at Carolina: The Saints won all three meetings last season, including playoffs, while going 2-1 ATS. New Orleans has covered the last four meetings at Carolina. The Saints are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games this season overall. The Panthers have lost five straight games while going 0-5 ATS. The over is 7-1 in the last eight meetings. Edge: Saints and over.
The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.