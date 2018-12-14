2018 NFL betting trends — Week 15

Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin (84) reaches for the goal line after catching a pass as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore (23) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Houston. Griffin was ruled down just short of the end zone. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Kenny Moore II (23), Kemoko Turay (57) and Denico Autry during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rushes for a gain against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Texans defensive back Andre Hal (29) intercepts a pass thrown by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Saturday

Houston (-6½, 43½) at New York Jets: The Texans have won nine of their last 10 games and are 5-2 against the spread in their past seven. The Jets are on a 2-5 spread skid and are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games, with no covers in their past three at home. Edge: Texans.

Cleveland at Denver (-2½, 45½): The Broncos are on a 6-2 cover run and 13-4 under streak. The Browns are 7-4 ATS as underdogs this season. Edge: Under.

Sunday

Miami at Minnesota (-7½, 44½): Miami is 2-4 ATS on the road this season, but it’s 8-5 ATS overall and has covered its last three games. Ryan Tannehill is 5-2 ATS in games he has started. The Dolphins are on a 6-1 under streak on the road. The Vikings are on a 5-1 under run this season overall and on an 8-1 under streak in regular season home games. Edge: Under and slight to Dolphins.

Oakland at Cincinnati (-3, 45½): The Bengals have lost seven of their last eight games while going 2-6 ATS. Oakland is on a 7-17-3 spread slide, but it has covered three of its past four games this season. The Raiders are on a 3-1 over uptick. Edge: Slight to Raiders and over.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore (-7½, 46½): The Ravens have covered their last three games with Lamar Jackson in the lineup. Baltimore is on a 9-5 over streak, but it has gone under in its last three games. Edge: Slight to Ravens and over.

Dallas at Indianapolis (-3, 47): Dallas is riding a 5-0 SU and ATS streak overall and is on a 3-1 spread surge on the road. The Colts have won six of their past seven games and have gone under in their last four. Edge: Under and slight to Cowboys.

Detroit at Buffalo (-2½, 39½): The Lions are on a 2-5 spread slide. Edge: Slight to Bills.

Green Bay at Chicago (-5½, 45): The Packers have lost their last eight road games while going 1-6-1 ATS. But they’ve won eight straight at Soldier Field. The Bears have won and covered seven of their last eight home games. The last four meetings have gone over. Edge: Bears and over.

Tennessee at New York Giants (-1, 43½): The Giants are on a 4-0-1 spread surge overall, but they’re 1-4-1 ATS in their last five home games. The Titans snapped a three-game spread skid with their win over the Jaguars but are on a 2-4 ATS slide on the road. Edge: Giants.

Washington at Jacksonville (-7½, 36): The Jaguars have lost eight of their last nine games this season while going 1-6-2 ATS. But they’re 3-3-1 ATS at home. The under is 4-1 in Jacksonville’s past five home games and 6-2 in the Redskins’ last eight away games. Edge: Under.

Arizona at Atlanta (-9½, 44): The Cardinals are on a 6-4-1 cover streak overall and 3-1-1 on the road. The Falcons are on an 0-5 spread skid and are 3-10 ATS this season overall. Edge: Cardinals.

Seattle (-3½, 44) at San Francisco: The Seahawks are riding a 7-1-1 ATS run and have covered their last four away games. The Niners are on a 2-5 spread slide. Seattle has won the last 10 meetings while going 8-2 ATS. Edge: Seahawks.

New England (-2½, 54) at Pittsburgh: Bill Belichick has won the last five games and six of the past seven against Mike Tomlin while going 5-1-1 ATS. The Steelers are on a three-game losing streak and 0-3-1 ATS skid. The Patriots are on a 12-6 under streak in the regular season. The over is 7-1 in Pittsburgh’s last eight home games. Edge: Patriots.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams (-12½, 52½): The Rams are 2-6-2 ATS in their last 10 games and are on an 0-2-2 spread skid at home. The Eagles are on a 4-11-1 ATS slide in the regular season and a 10-5 under streak in the regular season. Edge: Slight to Eagles and under.

Monday

New Orleans (-6, 50½) at Carolina: The Saints won all three meetings last season, including playoffs, while going 2-1 ATS. New Orleans has covered the last four meetings at Carolina. The Saints are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games this season overall. The Panthers have lost five straight games while going 0-5 ATS. The over is 7-1 in the last eight meetings. Edge: Saints and over.

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.