2018 NFL records against the spread, over-under

AFC EAST
Miami; 3-2; 2-3
New England; 3-2; 2-3
N.Y. Jets; 2-3; 3-2
Buffalo; 2-3; 2-3
AFC NORTH
Cleveland; 4-1; 2-3
Cincinnati; 4-1; 4-1
Baltimore; 3-2; 2-3
Pittsburgh; 2-3; 4-1
AFC SOUTH
Jacksonville; 3-2; 2-3
Tennessee; 3-2; 2-3
Indianapolis; 2-3; 3-2
Houston; 1-4; 2-3
AFC WEST
Kansas City; 5-0; 3-2
Raiders; 2-3; 2-3
L.A. Chargers; 2-3; 4-1
Denver; 0-4-1; 2-3
NFC EAST
Washington; 2-2; 2-2
Dallas; 2-3; 1-4
N.Y. Giants; 2-3; 2-3
Philadelphia; 1-4; 2-3
NFC NORTH
Detroit; 4-1; 4-1
Chicago; 3-1; 2-2
Minnesota; 2-2-1; 2-3
Green Bay; 2-3; 4-1
NFC SOUTH
New Orleans; 3-2; 3-2
Tampa Bay; 2-2; 4-0
Carolina; 2-2; 3-1
Atlanta; 1-4; 4-1
NFC WEST
L.A. Rams; 3-1-1; 3-2
Arizona; 3-2; 1-4
Seattle; 2-2-1; 2-3
San Francisco; 1-4; 4-1
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.