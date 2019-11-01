2019 college football betting trends — Week 10

UNLV is 1-6 ATS in its last seven conference road games and hasn’t covered the last three against Colorado State. Rams coach Mike Bobo is 2-7 as a home favorite since 2017.

UNLV at Colorado State (-8½): The Rebels are 1-6 ATS in their last seven conference road games and haven’t covered the last three against Colorado State. Rams coach Mike Bobo is 2-7 as a home favorite since 2017 but is on a 4-1 spread run. Edge: Colorado State.

North Carolina State at Wake Forest (-7½): The Wolf Pack are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games. North Carolina State hasn’t covered any of its five road games. The home team is 10-2 ATS in the last 12 meetings. Edge: Wake Forest.

Pittsburgh (-7½) at Georgia Tech: Pitt has covered its last six road games, including three this season. Georgia Tech might be rallying with a push and a cover in its last two games after eight consecutive spread losses. The Yellow Jackets are 2-7 ATS in their last nine home games. Edge: Pitt.

Nebraska (-3½) at Purdue: The Cornhuskers haven’t covered their last five games and have one cover in their last eight. Purdue has covered three in a row, and the Boilermakers have covered four of the past five meetings. Edge: Purdue.

Houston at Central Florida (-21½): The Knights are 1-4 ATS in their last five games after a 13-4 spread run. Central Florida is 7-4 ATS in its last 11 home games. The Cougars are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 road games. Edge: Central Florida.

Colorado at UCLA (-6½): The Buffaloes are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games as a true visitor. But Colorado has covered five of the last six games against the Bruins. UCLA is 2-5 ATS in its last five home games, but has won and covered two in a row for the first time under coach Chip Kelly. Edge: Colorado.

Kansas State (-6) at Kansas: Former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder owned this series and won all 10 games against Kansas after his return in 2009, but the Jayhawks have covered the last three meetings. Kansas State has not covered its last 10 conference games as a favorite. Edge: Kansas.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-15): South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has won and covered the last three meetings, and South Carolina has won and covered its last four games against Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks are 10-0 straight up in the last 10 games in the series. The Commodores broke a seven-game spread skid with their recent win over Missouri. Edge: South Carolina.

Southern Methodist at Memphis (-6): The Tigers have covered nine consecutive home conference games. Memphis has won and covered the last five games against SMU. The Mustangs are 6-2 ATS this season. Edge: Memphis.

Army at Air Force (-16): Army has cooled ATS, dropping its last five and six of eight this season. The Falcons have lost the last two straight up in the series but are 4-1-1 in the last six games against Army. Air Force covered its last three nonconference home games and is on a three-game win and cover streak. Edge: Air Force.

Tulsa at Tulane (-10½): The road team is 7-1 ATS in Tulsa games this season. Tulane is 4-0 ATS at home this season. The Green Wave have won and covered their last two games against Tulsa. Edge: Tulane.

Miami at Florida State (-3): The road team has covered the last five meetings. Coach Willie Taggart is 8-12 ATS with the Seminoles. Edge: Miami.

Utah (-3½) at Washington: The Huskies won and covered both meetings last season, though the Utes are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games. Utah is 21-9-1 ATS on the road since 2014. Edge: Utah.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.