2019 college football betting trends — Week 13
Michigan (-10) at Indiana: Michigan is 6-1 against the spread since its loss to Wisconsin. The Wolverines are 2-7 in their last nine games as road favorites. The Hoosiers have covered the last three games in the series and are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games. Edge: Indiana.
Kansas State at Texas Tech (-2½): Kansas State is on a 9-3 spread run since late 2018. Texas Tech is 4-1 ATS at home this season and 6-2 in its last eight home games. Edge: Texas Tech.
Texas A&M at Georgia (-13): Texas A&M is 4-2 as an underdog since last season and 4-1 ATS in conference road games. Coach Jimbo Fisher is 17-7 ATS with the Aggies. Georgia is 2-4 ATS at home this season, but the Bulldogs have covered their last three games. Edge: Texas A&M.
Texas Christian at Oklahoma (-19): The Horned Frogs are 1-5 ATS in their past six games and 1-6 ATS in their last seven conference road games. Oklahoma has won and covered the last four meetings. Edge: Oklahoma.
Purdue at Wisconsin (-25): Purdue has covered five of its last six games and is 3-0 ATS in conference road games. The road team has covered the last five games in the series. Edge: Purdue.
Minnesota (-13½) at Northwestern: The Golden Gophers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games. Northwestern has not covered its last five and is 2-8 ATS. The Wildcats are 2-5 as an underdog this season. Edge: Minnesota.
Utah (-23) at Arizona: The Utes have covered their last six games and are 7-2 ATS in their past nine road games. Utah has won and covered the last three meetings. Arizona is 2-8 ATS and hasn’t covered its last five games. The Wildcats are 1-4 ATS at home this season. Edge: Utah.
Washington (-14) at Colorado: The Huskies are 9-4 ATS since late last season. The Buffaloes are 3-8-1 ATS in their last 12 conference games. Edge: Washington.
Boston College at Notre Dame (-20): Boston College has covered three of the last four meetings. The Eagles are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games. Boston College is 13-3-1 as an underdog since 2017. Edge: Boston College.
Texas at Baylor (-6): Texas coach Tom Herman is 15-4 as an underdog since 2015 at Houston and Texas. The road team has covered four of the last five in the series. Edge: Texas.
Central Florida (-6) at Tulane: Central Florida has tailed off this season and is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games. The Green Wave is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games. Edge: Tulane.
Southern Methodist at Navy (-3½): The Midshipmen are on a 10-3 spread run since late 2018 and have covered five of their last six at home. Navy had beaten SMU three in a row before a 31-20 loss last season. Edge: Navy.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (-4): Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi is 14-6 as a road underdog since 2015. The Panthers have covered the last five games in this series. The Hokies are surging, having covered their last four games and five of six. Edge: Pitt.
Tennessee at Missouri (-4): The Volunteers are surging with a 4-1 straight-up record during a five-game cover streak. Missouri hasn’t covered its last six games. The Tigers have won the last two meetings by 50-17 scores. Edge: Tennessee.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.