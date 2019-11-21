2019 college football betting trends — Week 13

Michigan is 6-1 against the spread since its loss to Wisconsin. Indiana has covered the last three games against the Wolverines and is 6-1 ATS in its past seven games.

Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) dives toward the end zone as he slips the grasp of Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks (13) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (9) celebrates after tackling Penn State quarterback Will Levis (7) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh huddles with his players on the field during a time out in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Michigan won 44-10. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Michigan (-10) at Indiana: Michigan is 6-1 against the spread since its loss to Wisconsin. The Wolverines are 2-7 in their last nine games as road favorites. The Hoosiers have covered the last three games in the series and are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games. Edge: Indiana.

Kansas State at Texas Tech (-2½): Kansas State is on a 9-3 spread run since late 2018. Texas Tech is 4-1 ATS at home this season and 6-2 in its last eight home games. Edge: Texas Tech.

Texas A&M at Georgia (-13): Texas A&M is 4-2 as an underdog since last season and 4-1 ATS in conference road games. Coach Jimbo Fisher is 17-7 ATS with the Aggies. Georgia is 2-4 ATS at home this season, but the Bulldogs have covered their last three games. Edge: Texas A&M.

Texas Christian at Oklahoma (-19): The Horned Frogs are 1-5 ATS in their past six games and 1-6 ATS in their last seven conference road games. Oklahoma has won and covered the last four meetings. Edge: Oklahoma.

Purdue at Wisconsin (-25): Purdue has covered five of its last six games and is 3-0 ATS in conference road games. The road team has covered the last five games in the series. Edge: Purdue.

Minnesota (-13½) at Northwestern: The Golden Gophers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games. Northwestern has not covered its last five and is 2-8 ATS. The Wildcats are 2-5 as an underdog this season. Edge: Minnesota.

Utah (-23) at Arizona: The Utes have covered their last six games and are 7-2 ATS in their past nine road games. Utah has won and covered the last three meetings. Arizona is 2-8 ATS and hasn’t covered its last five games. The Wildcats are 1-4 ATS at home this season. Edge: Utah.

Washington (-14) at Colorado: The Huskies are 9-4 ATS since late last season. The Buffaloes are 3-8-1 ATS in their last 12 conference games. Edge: Washington.

Boston College at Notre Dame (-20): Boston College has covered three of the last four meetings. The Eagles are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games. Boston College is 13-3-1 as an underdog since 2017. Edge: Boston College.

Texas at Baylor (-6): Texas coach Tom Herman is 15-4 as an underdog since 2015 at Houston and Texas. The road team has covered four of the last five in the series. Edge: Texas.

Central Florida (-6) at Tulane: Central Florida has tailed off this season and is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games. The Green Wave is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games. Edge: Tulane.

Southern Methodist at Navy (-3½): The Midshipmen are on a 10-3 spread run since late 2018 and have covered five of their last six at home. Navy had beaten SMU three in a row before a 31-20 loss last season. Edge: Navy.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (-4): Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi is 14-6 as a road underdog since 2015. The Panthers have covered the last five games in this series. The Hokies are surging, having covered their last four games and five of six. Edge: Pitt.

Tennessee at Missouri (-4): The Volunteers are surging with a 4-1 straight-up record during a five-game cover streak. Missouri hasn’t covered its last six games. The Tigers have won the last two meetings by 50-17 scores. Edge: Tennessee.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.