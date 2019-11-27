2019 college football betting trends — Week 14

Alabama hasn’t covered back-to-back games since midway through 2018 and is 6-8 ATS in its last 14 games. Auburn is 9-3 ATS in its past 12 games.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Samford, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. Malzahn and Auburn host rival Alabama on Saturday. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Thursday

■ Mississippi at Mississippi State (-2½): The Rebels have covered six of their past seven games, including the last three. Mississippi State is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games. The Road team has won and covered the last four Egg Bowls. Edge: Mississippi.

Friday

■ Virginia Tech (-2½) at Virginia: Virginia hasn’t posted a straight-up win in the series since 2003. The Hokies have covered the last three and 11 of the past 14 meetings. Virginia Tech has covered six of its last seven games, including its past five. Edge: Virginia Tech.

■ Texas Tech at Texas (-10): Texas coach Tom Herman is 3-10 as a favorite in his last 13 conference games. The road team has covered the last five in the series. Edge: Texas Tech.

Saturday

■ Iowa (-5½) at Nebraska: The Cornhuskers are 2-9 ATS this season. Iowa is 5-1 in its last six games as a road favorite. The Hawkeyes are 4-0 straight up (3-1 ATS) in their last four games against Nebraska. Edge: Iowa.

■ Cincinnati at Memphis (-11): The Tigers are on an 11-4-1 spread run at home. Cincinnati is 5-12 ATS in the second-half of the regular season under coach Luke Fickell. The Bearcats are 1-1 as underdogs this season and 3-3 in the role since last season. Edge: Memphis.

■ Washington State at Washington (-7½): The Huskies won and covered the last five against Washington State. Washington has won the last six Apple Cups. Edge: Washington.

■ Georgia (-28½) at Georgia Tech: The Bulldogs have had great success at Georgia Tech, having won the last 10 straight up and covering the past 11 in the series when on the road. Georgia is 11-4 as a road favorite since 2016. Edge: Georgia.

■ Iowa State (-5) at Kansas State: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is 10-3 ATS in his last 13 conference road games, and the Cyclones are 4-1 ATS in the past five in the series. Kansas State is 7-3 ATS. Edge: Iowa State.

■ Clemson (-27) at South Carolina: Clemson hasn’t lost to South Carolina since 2013 when Steve Spurrier was coach. The Tigers have covered three of the last five meetings. Clemson is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games. Edge: Clemson.

■ Colorado at Utah (-28½): The Buffaloes have not covered their last three conference road games. The Utes have won and covered their last seven games. Edge: Utah.

■ UNLV at UNR (-7): Rebels coach Tony Sanchez is 0-3 ATS in conference road games this season and 1-7 in his last eight. UNR is 5-1 ATS in its last six conference home games. Edge: UNR.

■ Alabama (-3½) at Auburn: Alabama hasn’t covered back-to-back games since midway through 2018 and is 6-8 ATS in its last 14 games. Auburn is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games, and the home team is 5-1 straight up and ATS in the Iron Bowl since 2013. Edge: Auburn.

■ Notre Dame (-16½) at Stanford: Stanford is 3-8 in its last 11 games on the board and 1-4 as an underdog this season. The Fighting Irish are 4-2 ATS in their last six games at Stanford. Edge: Notre Dame.

■ Florida State at Florida (-17½): The Gators are 10-4 in their last 14 and 15-7 in their past 22 board games. Florida also has won and covered the last six games at Florida State. Edge: Florida.

■ Oregon State at Oregon (-19½): The Beavers have covered eight of their last 10 games. Oregon State is 5-0 ATS on the road this season and 7-2 in their last nine games as underdogs. Oregon coach Mario Cristobal is 6-7 ATS in home games since last season. Edge: Oregon State.

