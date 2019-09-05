101°F
2019 college football betting trends — Week 2

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
September 5, 2019 - 4:24 pm
 

Friday

Marshall at Boise State (-12): Boise State was a bit better as a home favorite last season (3-3) but still is 16-35 in its last 51 games in that role. Marshall is 8-2 as an underdog the past two seasons and has covered seven in a row on the road against nonconference teams. Edge: Marshall.

Saturday

Ohio at Pittsburgh (-4): Note that Ohio coach Frank Solich is an underdog here, and he’s 10-2 as a road underdog since 2015 and 9-1 in his last 10 against the spread in nonconference road games. Pittsburgh is 4-2-1 ATS at Heinz Field since last season but was 6-14 ATS at home the previous three seasons. Edge: Ohio.

Army at Michigan (-22): Army is 14-8 as an underdog the past four years and has covered six of its last seven on the road. Michigan is 1-5 ATS while hosting nonconference opponents. Edge: Army.

Syracuse at Maryland (-2): Maryland is 10-3 ATS in the first two games of the past six seasons. The Terrapins also are 6-2 ATS at home since 2018. Syracuse is 11-2 ATS in its last 12 road games. Edge: Syracuse.

Nebraska (-4) at Colorado: The Huskers haven’t played in Boulder since 2009, but they have covered the last four games and also covered their past four on the road. Colorado is 3-10 in its last 13 ATS at home and also was 3-9 in its last 12 as underdogs. Edge: Nebraska.

Texas A&M at Clemson (-17½): Texas A&M has covered four of the last six meetings against Clemson, including last season at home. The Aggies are 12-3 ATS since last season. Clemson didn’t cover three regular-season games against nonconference teams last season. Edge: Texas A&M.

San Diego State at UCLA (-7½): UCLA is 23-40 ATS since 2014. The Bruins also are 5-13-1 in their last 19 games as favorites. San Diego State is on a 3-12 spread skid but is 6-2 in its last eight games as an underdog. Edge: San Diego State.

Central Florida (-10½) at Florida Atlantic: Central Florida is on an 11-4 ATS run and also is 8-2 in its last 10 games as a double-digit favorite. The Knights are 26-13-1 ATS since 2016. Florida Alantic is 4-8-1 ATS since 2018 and 3-5 in its last eight ATS on the road. Edge: Central Florida.

Louisiana State (-6½) at Texas: Tom Herman is 8-2 as an underdog with Texas and 13-2 in that role since 2015 with Houston and Texas. LSU is 2-6 ATS in its last eight regular-season games against nonconference teams. Edge: Texas.

Tulane at Auburn (-17½): Auburn is 6-17-1 as a home favorite since 2015. The Tigers are 9-20-2 as double-digit favorites the past four seasons. Auburn was 1-6 ATS in its last seven home nonconference games. Tulane is 6-1 ATS in its last seven nonconference games. Edge: Tulane.

Stanford at Southern California (-1): Stanford coach David Shaw is 13-5 as an underdog since taking over the team in 2011. Stanford is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 in the series. USC is 4-10 ATS at home since 2017 and 8-20 overall ATS in its last 28 on the board. Edge: Stanford.

California at Washington (-13½): Washington seeks revenge after a 12-10 loss at Cal last season. The Bears have covered five straight as a road underdog and are 6-1 ATS in their last seven on the road. Washington coach Chris Petersen was 1-5 as a home favorite last season and 3-8 as a favorite overall. The Huskies were 4-11 in their last 15 in that role. Edge: California.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

