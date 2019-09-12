91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

2019 college football betting trends — Week 3

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
September 12, 2019 - 4:17 pm
 

Pittsburgh at Penn State (-17): Pittsburgh is 12-6 as a road underdog since 2015. The visiting team has covered the last three years in the series. Penn State coach James Franklin is 4-6 ATS as a double-digit favorite against FBS opponents. Edge: Pittsburgh.

Alabama (-25½) at South Carolina: The last time Alabama coach Nick Saban played at Williams-Brice Stadium, he lost 35-21 in 2010. Saban is 10-5 as a road favorite since 2015 and 12-3 in his last 15 games ATS in conference road games. Edge: Alabama

Southern California (-4½) at Brigham Young: USC coach Clay Helton is on a 9-20 spread skid in his last 29 games but 6-3 as a road favorite since 2016. BYU is 0-4-1 as a home underdog since 2016 but 14-6 in its last 20 ATS. Edge: BYU.

UNLV at Northwestern (-18): UNLV coach Tony Sanchez is 14-7 as a road underdog since 2015 and 4-0 ATS on the road against Power Five schools. UNLV is 8-4 as a double-digit underdog since 2016. Northwestern was 0-4 as a home favorite last season and is 10-17 in that role since 2013. The Wildcats are 2-6 in their last eight games ATS in nonconference home games. Edge: UNLV.

Iowa (-2) at Iowa State: Iowa has won four straight in the series and is 3-0-1 ATS in that span. Iowa also has won straight up in its last three visits to Iowa State. Iowa is 5-0-1 ATS in its last six road games and 13-3-1 ATS since late 2017. Iowa State is 3-6 ATS in its last nine home games. Edge: Iowa.

Arizona State at Michigan State (-14): Michigan State is 1-6 in its last seven as a home favorite. Arizona State was 3-1 as a road underdog last season and is 10-6-1 as an underdog since 2017, including an upset of the Spartans last season. Edge: Arizona State.

Kent State at Auburn (-35½): Auburn is 7-19-1 ATS as a home favorite since mid-2014 and 4-10-1 in its last 15 games as a favorite in nonconference home games. Edge: Kent State.

Clemson (-28) at Syracuse: Syracuse has covered its last two games against Clemson and scored an upset in 2017. Syracuse was 5-1 ATS at home in 2018. Clemson is 6-3-1 as a road favorite the past two seasons. Clemson is 17-9-1 as a favorite since 2017 but 0-2 against Syracuse in that span. Edge: Syracuse.

Florida State at Virginia (-7½): Florida State is 8-17-2 ATS since 2017, including 4-10 for current coach Willie Taggart. The Seminoles are 2-7 as underdogs since 2017 (2-4 for Taggart). Virginia is on an 11-4 ATS run since 2018 and is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 at home. Edge: Virginia.

Oklahoma (-23½) at UCLA: UCLA is on a 23-41 skid ATS dating to 2014 and is 2-7 ATS in its last nine home games. The Bruins are 2-7 as home underdogs since 2013. Edge: Oklahoma.

Texas (-32) vs. Rice at NRG Stadium: Texas coach Tom Herman was 1-4 ATS as a favorite away from home last season, and he’s 2-6 laying double digits with the Longhorns. Since 2016 with Houston, Herman is 3-11-1 as a double-digit favorite. Rice is 6-1 when getting 20 or more points since coach Mike Bloomgren took over last season. Edge: Rice.

Texas Tech (-2) at Arizona: Texas Tech coach Matt Wells is 10-3-2 ATS since last season with Utah State and Texas Tech. Under Kliff Kingsbury, the Red Raiders were 10-5 as road underdogs the past four seasons. Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin is 0-3 ATS with Arizona against nonconference BCS teams. Edge: Texas Tech, based on team trends.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
In this Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) thro ...
2019 NFL betting breakdown: Week 1
By Doug Fitz Special to the / RJ

Doug Fitz of Systemplays.com breaks down Week 1 of the NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles as Denver Broncos linebacker Von ...
Brent Musburger predicts Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

How about the Chiefs vs. the Eagles on Feb. 2 in Miami? Patrick Mahomes vs. Carson Wentz. Andy Reid vs. his former assistant Doug Pederson. Reid vs. his former employer.

Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) runs the ball during an NCAA football game against Boi ...
Florida State should bounce back vs. lowly Louisiana-Monroe
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

The Warhawks allowed 407 yards of total offense to Grambling State, and standout defensive end Kerry Starks was suspended for the Florida State game.