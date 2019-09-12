2019 college football betting trends — Week 3

Pittsburgh is 12-6 as a road underdog since 2015, and the visiting team has covered the last three years in the Pitt-Penn State series.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Pittsburgh at Penn State (-17): Pittsburgh is 12-6 as a road underdog since 2015. The visiting team has covered the last three years in the series. Penn State coach James Franklin is 4-6 ATS as a double-digit favorite against FBS opponents. Edge: Pittsburgh.

Alabama (-25½) at South Carolina: The last time Alabama coach Nick Saban played at Williams-Brice Stadium, he lost 35-21 in 2010. Saban is 10-5 as a road favorite since 2015 and 12-3 in his last 15 games ATS in conference road games. Edge: Alabama

Southern California (-4½) at Brigham Young: USC coach Clay Helton is on a 9-20 spread skid in his last 29 games but 6-3 as a road favorite since 2016. BYU is 0-4-1 as a home underdog since 2016 but 14-6 in its last 20 ATS. Edge: BYU.

UNLV at Northwestern (-18): UNLV coach Tony Sanchez is 14-7 as a road underdog since 2015 and 4-0 ATS on the road against Power Five schools. UNLV is 8-4 as a double-digit underdog since 2016. Northwestern was 0-4 as a home favorite last season and is 10-17 in that role since 2013. The Wildcats are 2-6 in their last eight games ATS in nonconference home games. Edge: UNLV.

Iowa (-2) at Iowa State: Iowa has won four straight in the series and is 3-0-1 ATS in that span. Iowa also has won straight up in its last three visits to Iowa State. Iowa is 5-0-1 ATS in its last six road games and 13-3-1 ATS since late 2017. Iowa State is 3-6 ATS in its last nine home games. Edge: Iowa.

Arizona State at Michigan State (-14): Michigan State is 1-6 in its last seven as a home favorite. Arizona State was 3-1 as a road underdog last season and is 10-6-1 as an underdog since 2017, including an upset of the Spartans last season. Edge: Arizona State.

Kent State at Auburn (-35½): Auburn is 7-19-1 ATS as a home favorite since mid-2014 and 4-10-1 in its last 15 games as a favorite in nonconference home games. Edge: Kent State.

Clemson (-28) at Syracuse: Syracuse has covered its last two games against Clemson and scored an upset in 2017. Syracuse was 5-1 ATS at home in 2018. Clemson is 6-3-1 as a road favorite the past two seasons. Clemson is 17-9-1 as a favorite since 2017 but 0-2 against Syracuse in that span. Edge: Syracuse.

Florida State at Virginia (-7½): Florida State is 8-17-2 ATS since 2017, including 4-10 for current coach Willie Taggart. The Seminoles are 2-7 as underdogs since 2017 (2-4 for Taggart). Virginia is on an 11-4 ATS run since 2018 and is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 at home. Edge: Virginia.

Oklahoma (-23½) at UCLA: UCLA is on a 23-41 skid ATS dating to 2014 and is 2-7 ATS in its last nine home games. The Bruins are 2-7 as home underdogs since 2013. Edge: Oklahoma.

Texas (-32) vs. Rice at NRG Stadium: Texas coach Tom Herman was 1-4 ATS as a favorite away from home last season, and he’s 2-6 laying double digits with the Longhorns. Since 2016 with Houston, Herman is 3-11-1 as a double-digit favorite. Rice is 6-1 when getting 20 or more points since coach Mike Bloomgren took over last season. Edge: Rice.

Texas Tech (-2) at Arizona: Texas Tech coach Matt Wells is 10-3-2 ATS since last season with Utah State and Texas Tech. Under Kliff Kingsbury, the Red Raiders were 10-5 as road underdogs the past four seasons. Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin is 0-3 ATS with Arizona against nonconference BCS teams. Edge: Texas Tech, based on team trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.