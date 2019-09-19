2019 college football betting trends — Week 4

Utah is 20-8-1 against the spread on the road since 2014, and the Utes have covered their last three and four of five against Southern California.

Utah running back Zack Moss (2) carries the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Idaho State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Friday

Utah (-4) at Southern California: Utah is 20-8-1 against the spread on the road since 2014. The Utes have covered their last three and four of five against the Trojans, but they haven’t won straight up at USC since joining the Pac 12. Trojans coach Clay Helton is 9-21-1 in his last 31 games on the board, and USC is 2-11 as an underdog since 2015. Edge: Utah.

Air Force at Boise State (-7): Air Force had covered five straight against Boise State before the last two seasons. The Falcons are 18-8-1 as underdogs since 2014. Boise State is on a 17-36 spread skid at home since late 2010. Edge: Air Force.

Saturday

Central Florida (-11½) at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi is 5-2-1 ATS at home since last season, but 10-16-1 ATS at home since taking over the program in 2015. Pitt is 2-8-1 ATS in nonconference home games since 2015. Central Florida is 7-2 ATS in its last nine road games (all as favorites) and 18-8-1 ATS since 2017. Edge: UCF.

Michigan at Wisconsin (-3½): Michigan is 1-7 ATS in its last eight road games. The Wolverines have not covered their last six games, dating to late 2018. Coach Jim Harbaugh is 2-3 as an underdog with Michigan. The Badgers were 1-6 as home favorites last season, but they did rout Central Michigan on Sept. 7. Edge: Wisconsin.

Washington (-6½) at Brigham Young: The Huskies are 3-7 in their last 10 games as road favorites. Washington also is 4-7 ATS in its last 11 nonconference games. BYU coach Kalani Sitake is on a 15-6 spread run since late 2017. Edge: BYU.

Tennessee at Florida (-14): Tennessee was 3-1 as a road underdog last season, but the Volunteers are on a 6-12 spread skid since late 2017 (6-9 under coach Jeremy Pruitt). The Gators have long held the upper hand in the series and have covered seven of the last nine meetings. Florida coach Dan Mullen is on a 9-5 spread run since early 2018. Edge: Florida.

Southern Mississippi at Alabama (-38½): Alabama is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 nonconference home games. The Crimson Tide are 1-7 ATS in their last eight in the final nonconference home game of the season. Southern Mississippi is 8-4 as an underdog for coach Jay Hopson since 2017. Edge: Southern Mississippi.

Louisiana State (-24) at Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason is 1-6 as a home underdog since 2017 and 5-12 overall in his last 17 as an underdog. LSU has four consecutive covers against FBS-level foes since late 2018. Edge: LSU.

Oklahoma State at Texas (-5½): Texas coach Tom Herman is 4-7 as a home favorite since 2017. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has won his last four straight up against Texas and was 4-0 last season as an underdog. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Oregon (-10) at Stanford: Stanford has won and covered the last three games in the series. Stanford is 5-0 as a home underdog since 2009. The Ducks are 4-14-1 ATS in their last 19 road games. Edge: Stanford.

Notre Dame at Georgia (-14½): Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is 3-3 as an underdog since 2016, but 0-2 as a double-digit underdog since 2015. Georgia is 22-9 ATS in its last 31 games against FBS foes. Edge: Georgia.

UCLA at Washington State (-18½): The Bruins are on a 23-42 spread skid since 2014 (5-10 for coach Chip Kelly). Washington State coach Mike Leach is on an 11-5 spread uptick. Edge: Washington State.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.