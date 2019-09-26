86°F
Betting

2019 college football betting trends — Week 5

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
September 26, 2019 - 1:48 pm
 

Friday

Penn State (-6½) at Maryland: Maryland is 2-0 against the spread at home this season and 7-2 ATS in its last nine home games. Penn State has three wins and covers in a row against the Terrapins, the last two by a combined score of 104-6. The Nittany Lions are 7-4 as road favorites since 2016. Edge: Penn State.

Arizona State at California (-4½): Arizona State coach Herm Edwards is 6-3 as an underdog with the Sun Devils. California is 1-7-1 in its last nine games as a favorite (0-2 this season). Edge: Arizona State.

Saturday

UNLV at Wyoming (-9½): Wyoming is on a 7-1 spread run. UNLV is 1-4 ATS in their last five conference road games. Edge: Wyoming, based on team trends.

Washington State at Utah (-6): The Utes haven’t covered their last three games this season and are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games. Washington State coach Mike Leach is 13-5 in his last 18 games as an underdog and has won and covered the last two games against Utah. Edge: Washington State.

Clemson (-27) at North Carolina: Clemson is 7-1-1 in its last nine games as road favorites. The Tigers are 11-1-1 ATS in their last 13 conference games. North Carolina is 2-1 as an underdog this season, but the Tar Heels are 5-7 as a home underdog since 2014. Edge: Clemson.

Mississippi at Alabama (-38): Alabama has run up the score the past two years against the Rebels, winning by a combined 128-10. Before that, the Crimson Tide had dropped three straight ATS in the series, losing outright in 2014 and 2015. Mississippi hasn’t covered its last four conference road games. Alabama is 2-5 ATS since late last season. Edge: Alabama.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-4): Kansas State is 16-5 as underdogs since 2016 (1-0 this season). Kansas State covered seven of the last eight meetings against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are 3-6-1 in their last 10 conference home games. Edge: Kansas State.

Mississippi State at Auburn (-10½): Mississippi State was 1-2 as an underdog last season, and the Bulldogs are 1-4 ATS in their last five conference road games. Auburn has won and covered its first four games this season. Edge: Auburn.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma (-27): Texas Tech was 10-5 as a road underdog the past four seasons. First-year coach Matt Wells was 6-11 as an underdog the last three seasons at Utah State, but his teams still are 11-4-1 ATS since 2018. Oklahoma is 5-2 in its last seven conference home games. The home team has covered the last five games in the series. Edge: Oklahoma.

Virginia at Notre Dame (-12½): The Cavaliers were 5-1 as underdogs last season and are 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games. Notre Dame is 3-5 ATS in its last eight home games. Edge: Virginia.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (-23), at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas: The Razorbacks covered this one in 2018 but have lost seven in a row straight up against Texas A&M. Arkansas is 1-5 ATS on the road under coach Chad Morris. Jimbo Fisher is 13-4 ATS at Texas A&M. Edge: Texas A&M.

Southern California at Washington (-10½): USC is 2-7 ATS in its last nine road games. Trojans coach Clay Helton is 10-21 in his last 31 games on the board. USC was 3-13 in its last 16 as an underdog prior to upsetting Utah last week. Washington is 2-1 as home favorite this season after going 1-5 in that role last season. Edge: Washington.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

