2019 college football betting trends — Week 8

Clemson's J.C. Chalk (25) is upended by Florida State's Brendan Gant during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Washington's Trent McDuffie tackles Stanford's Michael Wilson (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Thursday

UCLA at Stanford (-3½): Stanford has won the last 11 straight up in the series and is 10-1 against the spread in those games. UCLA is on a 3-9 spread slide and is 24-44 ATS since 2014. Edge: Stanford.

Saturday

Florida State at Wake Forest (-1½): Florida State has only covered one of the last four games against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are on a 5-3 spread run since late 2018. Edge: Wake Forest.

Wisconsin (-31) at Illinois: Wisconsin has covered six of its last seven games and is 10-2 as road favorites since 2016. The Badgers have covered five of the last seven meetings with Illinois. Edge: Wisconsin.

Boise State (-7) at Brigham Young: The Broncos are 37-16 as road favorites since 2009. BYU coach Kalani Sitake is 1-4-1 as a home underdog since 2016. Edge: Boise State.

Arizona State at Utah (-14): Arizona State coach Herm Edwards is 5-1 as a road underdog with the Sundevils, who have won the last two outright as underdogs against Utah. Edge: Arizona State.

Oregon State at California (-11): The Bears have won and covered the last two and four of five meetings. California is on an 0-6-1 skid as home favorites (0-3 this season). Edge: Oregon State.

Oregon (-2½) at Washington: The Ducks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games. Washington is 3-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Washington.

Arizona at Southern California (-10): USC coach Clay Helton is 11-22 in his last 33 games on the board and 4-10 in his past 14 as a home favorite. Edge: Arizona.

Colorado at Washington State (-12½): Washington State has pounded Colorado in three of the last four years, including the past two meetings. Colorado is 2-7 ATS in its last nine conference road games. Edge: Washington State.

Tennessee at Alabama (-34½): Coach Nick Saban is 12-0 straight up against the Volunteers since arriving at Alabama. The last Crimson Tide coach to lose to Tennessee was Mike Shula in 2006. Saban is 4-5 ATS in his last nine home games. Alabama has covered the last three against Tennessee convincingly. Edge: Alabama.

West Virginia at Oklahoma (-34): Former West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen (now at Houston) was 0-7 straight up against Oklahoma and 0-4-1 ATS in the last five meetings. Oklahoma is 10-6 as a home favorite since 2017. Edge: Oklahoma.

Auburn (-19½) at Arkansas: Auburn has won and covered the last three meetings. The Tigers had a six-game cover streak snapped in their last game at Florida on Oct. 5. Edge: Auburn.

Texas A&M (-6½) at Mississippi: Coach Jimbo Fisher is 13-6 ATS at Texas A&M, but he has dropped his last three. Mississippi covered five in a row against the Aggies from 2012 to 2016, and the Rebels are getting better with two covers in row. Edge: Mississippi.

Iowa State (-7) at Texas Tech: Iowa State is 4-1 in its last five games as road favorites and has won and covered the past three games against Texas Tech. Edge: Iowa State.

Missouri (-21) at Vanderbilt: The Commodores are 0-7 ATS since last season. Missouri is 2-7 ATS in its last nine road games. Edge: Missouri.

Michigan at Penn State (-9): The Wolverines are 1-8 ATS in their last nine road games. The home team has won in routs the past three years in the series. Edge: Penn State.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

