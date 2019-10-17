2019 college football betting trends — Week 8
Thursday
UCLA at Stanford (-3½): Stanford has won the last 11 straight up in the series and is 10-1 against the spread in those games. UCLA is on a 3-9 spread slide and is 24-44 ATS since 2014. Edge: Stanford.
Saturday
Florida State at Wake Forest (-1½): Florida State has only covered one of the last four games against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are on a 5-3 spread run since late 2018. Edge: Wake Forest.
Wisconsin (-31) at Illinois: Wisconsin has covered six of its last seven games and is 10-2 as road favorites since 2016. The Badgers have covered five of the last seven meetings with Illinois. Edge: Wisconsin.
Boise State (-7) at Brigham Young: The Broncos are 37-16 as road favorites since 2009. BYU coach Kalani Sitake is 1-4-1 as a home underdog since 2016. Edge: Boise State.
Arizona State at Utah (-14): Arizona State coach Herm Edwards is 5-1 as a road underdog with the Sundevils, who have won the last two outright as underdogs against Utah. Edge: Arizona State.
Oregon State at California (-11): The Bears have won and covered the last two and four of five meetings. California is on an 0-6-1 skid as home favorites (0-3 this season). Edge: Oregon State.
Oregon (-2½) at Washington: The Ducks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games. Washington is 3-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Washington.
Arizona at Southern California (-10): USC coach Clay Helton is 11-22 in his last 33 games on the board and 4-10 in his past 14 as a home favorite. Edge: Arizona.
Colorado at Washington State (-12½): Washington State has pounded Colorado in three of the last four years, including the past two meetings. Colorado is 2-7 ATS in its last nine conference road games. Edge: Washington State.
Tennessee at Alabama (-34½): Coach Nick Saban is 12-0 straight up against the Volunteers since arriving at Alabama. The last Crimson Tide coach to lose to Tennessee was Mike Shula in 2006. Saban is 4-5 ATS in his last nine home games. Alabama has covered the last three against Tennessee convincingly. Edge: Alabama.
West Virginia at Oklahoma (-34): Former West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen (now at Houston) was 0-7 straight up against Oklahoma and 0-4-1 ATS in the last five meetings. Oklahoma is 10-6 as a home favorite since 2017. Edge: Oklahoma.
Auburn (-19½) at Arkansas: Auburn has won and covered the last three meetings. The Tigers had a six-game cover streak snapped in their last game at Florida on Oct. 5. Edge: Auburn.
Texas A&M (-6½) at Mississippi: Coach Jimbo Fisher is 13-6 ATS at Texas A&M, but he has dropped his last three. Mississippi covered five in a row against the Aggies from 2012 to 2016, and the Rebels are getting better with two covers in row. Edge: Mississippi.
Iowa State (-7) at Texas Tech: Iowa State is 4-1 in its last five games as road favorites and has won and covered the past three games against Texas Tech. Edge: Iowa State.
Missouri (-21) at Vanderbilt: The Commodores are 0-7 ATS since last season. Missouri is 2-7 ATS in its last nine road games. Edge: Missouri.
Michigan at Penn State (-9): The Wolverines are 1-8 ATS in their last nine road games. The home team has won in routs the past three years in the series. Edge: Penn State.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.
