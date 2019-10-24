2019 college football betting trends — Week 9

Boston College is working on four covers in a row and is 10-3 against the spread in its last 13 road games.

Boston College running back David Bailey (26) carries the ball against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston College at Clemson (-34): Boston College is working on four covers in a row and is 10-3 against the spread in its last 13 road games. The Eagles are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games as an underdog and 3-1-2 ATS in their last six against the Tigers. Clemson is 3-1 ATS at home this year and has covered four straight in home conference games. Edge: Boston College.

Indiana at Nebraska (-2½): The Cornhuskers are 0-4 ATS in league games this season after covering their final seven conference games last season. Nebraska is 1-6 ATS this season. The Hoosiers are 3-0 as road underdogs since last season. Edge: Indiana.

Iowa (-10) at Northwestern: Northwestern has won and covered the last three meetings (all three as an underdog). The Hawkeyes have dropped the last three ATS this season. Northwestern is 16-7-1 when getting points since 2016 (2-3 this season). Edge: Northwestern.

Washington State at Oregon (-14): Washington State coach Mike Leach has won and covered the Cougars’ last four games against Oregon and has covered all seven since taking over in 2012. Washington State has covered the last nine meetings. Leach is 13-6 as an underdog since 2015. The Ducks are 2-2 ATS at home this season, and coach Mario Cristobal is 4-5 ATS as a home favorite. Edge: Washington State.

Missouri (-10½) at Kentucky: Missouri is on an 18-9 spread run in regular-season games. Kentucky is 5-12 ATS at home since 2017. The road team has covered in the last three meetings. Edge: Missouri.

Penn State (-6) at Michigan State: Michigan State has won and covered the last two and four of the last five in the series. The Spartans are 7-7 as underdogs since 2016 and haven’t covered their last five home games. Edge: Michigan State.

Maryland at Minnesota (16½): Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck is 0-2 straight up and ATS against the Terrapins. But the Gophers have won and covered their last four this season and are 4-1 ATS in their last five conference home games. Maryland is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 conference road games. Edge: Minnesota.

Texas (-1½) at Texas Christian: Texas has covered its last four road games. TCU is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games. TCU coach Gary Patterson is 4-5 in his last nine games as an underdog. Edge: Texas.

Miami at Pittsburgh (-5½): The Hurricanes are 1-7 ATS in conference road games. The Panthers are 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 home games. The home team has won and covered in the last three meetings. Edge: Pittsburgh.

Virginia (-3½) at Louisville: Coach Scott Satterfield is 17-6-1 ATS since late 2017 with Appalachian State and Louisville. The home team has covered the last three meetings. Edge: Louisville.

Auburn at Louisiana State (-10½): LSU coach Ed Orgeron has won and covered two games against Auburn, both as an underdog, since taking over the program. Auburn is 6-11 in its last 17 games as an underdog. Edge: Louisiana State.

Notre Dame at Michigan (pick): Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is 1-8 ATS in his last nine nonconference games. Edge: Notre Dame.

San Diego State (-13) at UNLV: San Diego State has covered five of its last six games and all four of its road games this season. The Aztecs are 7-2 in their last nine games as road favorites. UNLV is 3-7 in its last 10 games as a home underdog. Edge: San Diego State.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.