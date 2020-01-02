2019 college football bowl betting trends

Ohio is 4-8 ATS this season but did win and cover its last two games. The Bobcats have won and covered their last two and three of their last four bowl games.

Friday

Ohio (-8) vs. UNR (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl): Ohio is 4-8 ATS this season but did win and cover its last two games. The Bobcats have won and covered their last two and three of their last four bowl games. Ohio is 5-2 ATS in its last seven bowl games. Edge: Slight to Ohio.

Saturday

Tulane (-7) vs. Southern Mississippi (Armed Forces Bowl): Southern Mississippi is 1-3 as an underdog this season after going 7-3 in the role the past two seasons. The Golden Eagles are 1-5 ATS in their last six bowl games. Tulane is on a 9-4 spread uptick. Edge: Slight to Tulane.

Monday

Miami-Ohio vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (-14) (LendingTree Bowl): The RedHawks were 6-3 ATS in their last nine games, but just 4-4 as underdogs this season. The Ragin’ Cajuns failed to cover their last two games, but were 9-4 ATS this season and 16-6-2 ATS since early 2018. Edge: Slight to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.