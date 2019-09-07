2019 Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 1
Micah Roberts won the 2018 contest with a 52-32-1 record against the spread and will defend his title against a field that includes iconic broadcaster Brent Musburger.
Lines from Westgate SuperContest
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Vikings -4
Bills +3
Ravens -6½
49ers Pick
Saints -7
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Redskins +10
Bills +3
Giants +7
Steelers +5½
Raiders Pick
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Ravens -6½
49ers Pick
Chiefs -3½
Rams -2½
Colts +6½
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Vikings -4
Bills +3
Chiefs -3½
Titans +5
Colts +6½
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Vikings -4
Bills +3
49ers Pick
Jaguars +3½
Browns -5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook vice president
Bills +3
Titans +5
Panthers +2½
Texans +7
Broncos Pick
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Ravens -6½
Titans +5
Lions -3
Giants +7
Raiders Pick
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Jets -3
Ravens -6½
Buccaneers Pick
Lions -3
Broncos Pick
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Vikings -4
Eagles -10
Rams -2½
Patriots -5½
Texans +7
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Falcons +4
Bills +3
Dolphins +6½
Giants +7
Texans +7
