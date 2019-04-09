2019 Masters odds and props

Masters betting board
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Georgia
Thursday to Sunday
Odds posted at Westgate and William Hill sportsbooks
Win Masters
Up to 80-1
Rory McIlroy; 7-1
Dustin Johnson; 10-1
Justin Rose; 12-1
Tiger Woods; 14-1
Jordan Spieth; 16-1
Justin Thomas; 16-1
Rickie Fowler; 16-1
Jon Rahm; 16-1
Tommy Fleetwood; 20-1
Francesco Molinari; 20-1
Brooks Koepka; 25-1
Jason Day; 25-1
Bubba Watson; 25-1
Bryson DeChambeau; 25-1
Paul Casey; 30-1
Hideki Matsuyama; 30-1
Tony Finau; 35-1
Phil Mickelson; 40-1
Adam Scott; 40-1
Matt Kuchar; 40-1
Xander Schauffele; 40-1
Louis Oosthuizen; 40-1
Marc Leishman; 50-1
Patrick Reed; 60-1
Sergio Garcia; 60-1
Kevin Kisner; 60-1
Gary Woodland; 60-1
Charles Howell III; 80-1
Si Woo Kim; 80-1
Cameron Smith; 80-1
Patrick Cantlay; 80-1
Ian Poulter; 80-1
Henrik Stenson; 80-1
Charley Hoffman; 80-1
Props
Winning score: 274½
What will 36-hole cut be?
Over 147½; -150
Under 147½; +130
Lowest round by any golfer
Over 64½; -145
Under 64½; +125
Will there be a hole-in-one?
Yes; -140
No; +120
Will there be a playoff?
Yes; +300
No; -400
Where is Masters winner from?
USA; -115
Europe; +150
Rest of the world; 6-1
Winning margin
Playoff; 3-1
1 shot; 5-2
2 shots; 7-2
3 shots; 11-2
4+ shots; 7-2
Will a left-handed golfer win the Masters?
Yes; 16-1
No; -6,000
Will Rory McIlroy or Dustin Johnson win the Masters?
Yes; 5-1
No; -700
Will Tiger Woods win the Masters?
Yes; 14-1
No; -4,000
Will Tiger Woods make the cut?
Yes; -700
No; 5-1
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top five?
Yes; +350
No; -450
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10?
Yes; +170
No; -200
Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 20?
Yes; -200
No; +170
Will Tiger Woods first tee shot end up in the fairway?
Yes; -180
No; +150
Lowest round shot by Tiger Woods
Over 68½; +110
Under 68½; -130
Will Phil Mickelson make the cut?
Yes; -450
No; +350
Will Phil Mickelson finish in the top five?
Yes; 7-1
No; -1,100
Will Phil Mickelson finish in the top 20?
Yes; +170
No; -200
Will Jordan Spieth finish in the top 20?
Yes; -130
No; +110
Matchups
Rory McIlroy; -130
Dustin Johnson; +110
— — —
Tiger Woods; Even
Rickie Fowler; -120
— — —
Dustin Johnson; -185
Tiger Woods; +155
— — —
Jordan Spieth; +115
Rickie Fowler; -135
— — —
Francesco Molinari; +110
Tommy Fleetwood; -130
— — —
Bubba Watson; -155
Phil Mickelson; +135
— — —
Jon Rahm; -120
Brooks Koepka; Even
— — —
Justin Thomas; +125
Justin Rose; -145
— — —
Fred Couples; -125
Vijay Singh; +105
— — —
Sergio Garcia; -110
Adam Scott; -110
— — —
Charley Hoffman; -135
Charles Howell III; +115
— — —
Jon Rahm; -110
Justin Thomas; -110
— — —
Phil Mickelson; +105
Adam Scott; -125
— — —
Jordan Spieth; -145
Francesco Molinari; +125
— — —
Sergio Garcia; +110
Adam Scott; -130
— — —
Rickie Fowler; -115
Jon Rahm; -105
— — —
Tiger Woods; +120
Jon Rahm; -140
— — —
Bubba Watson; -135
Louis Oosthuizen; +115
Group matchups
Group A
Rory McIlroy; +220
Dustin Johnson; +225
Justin Rose; +250
Justin Thomas; +350
Group B
Rickie Fowler; +240
Tiger Woods; +250
Jordan Spieth; +250
Brooks Koepka; +275
Group C
Jon Rahm; +210
Tommy Fleetwood; +260
Paul Casey; +260
Francesco Molinari; +300
Top senior
Bernhard Langer; +150
Fred Couples; +200
Vijay Singh; +220
Jose Maria Olazabal; 20-1
Sandy Lyle; 50-1
Larry Mize; 50-1
Ian Woosnam; 50-1