2019 Masters odds and props

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits out of the bunker on the second hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, April 8, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fairway on the second hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, April 8, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, April 8, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, practices on the driving range at the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Masters betting board

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Georgia

Thursday to Sunday

Odds posted at Westgate and William Hill sportsbooks

Win Masters

Up to 80-1

Rory McIlroy; 7-1

Dustin Johnson; 10-1

Justin Rose; 12-1

Tiger Woods; 14-1

Jordan Spieth; 16-1

Justin Thomas; 16-1

Rickie Fowler; 16-1

Jon Rahm; 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood; 20-1

Francesco Molinari; 20-1

Brooks Koepka; 25-1

Jason Day; 25-1

Bubba Watson; 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau; 25-1

Paul Casey; 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama; 30-1

Tony Finau; 35-1

Phil Mickelson; 40-1

Adam Scott; 40-1

Matt Kuchar; 40-1

Xander Schauffele; 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen; 40-1

Marc Leishman; 50-1

Patrick Reed; 60-1

Sergio Garcia; 60-1

Kevin Kisner; 60-1

Gary Woodland; 60-1

Charles Howell III; 80-1

Si Woo Kim; 80-1

Cameron Smith; 80-1

Patrick Cantlay; 80-1

Ian Poulter; 80-1

Henrik Stenson; 80-1

Charley Hoffman; 80-1

Props

Winning score: 274½

What will 36-hole cut be?

Over 147½; -150

Under 147½; +130

Lowest round by any golfer

Over 64½; -145

Under 64½; +125

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes; -140

No; +120

Will there be a playoff?

Yes; +300

No; -400

Where is Masters winner from?

USA; -115

Europe; +150

Rest of the world; 6-1

Winning margin

Playoff; 3-1

1 shot; 5-2

2 shots; 7-2

3 shots; 11-2

4+ shots; 7-2

Will a left-handed golfer win the Masters?

Yes; 16-1

No; -6,000

Will Rory McIlroy or Dustin Johnson win the Masters?

Yes; 5-1

No; -700

Will Tiger Woods win the Masters?

Yes; 14-1

No; -4,000

Will Tiger Woods make the cut?

Yes; -700

No; 5-1

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top five?

Yes; +350

No; -450

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10?

Yes; +170

No; -200

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 20?

Yes; -200

No; +170

Will Tiger Woods first tee shot end up in the fairway?

Yes; -180

No; +150

Lowest round shot by Tiger Woods

Over 68½; +110

Under 68½; -130

Will Phil Mickelson make the cut?

Yes; -450

No; +350

Will Phil Mickelson finish in the top five?

Yes; 7-1

No; -1,100

Will Phil Mickelson finish in the top 20?

Yes; +170

No; -200

Will Jordan Spieth finish in the top 20?

Yes; -130

No; +110

Matchups

Rory McIlroy; -130

Dustin Johnson; +110

— — —

Tiger Woods; Even

Rickie Fowler; -120

— — —

Dustin Johnson; -185

Tiger Woods; +155

— — —

Jordan Spieth; +115

Rickie Fowler; -135

— — —

Francesco Molinari; +110

Tommy Fleetwood; -130

— — —

Bubba Watson; -155

Phil Mickelson; +135

— — —

Jon Rahm; -120

Brooks Koepka; Even

— — —

Justin Thomas; +125

Justin Rose; -145

— — —

Fred Couples; -125

Vijay Singh; +105

— — —

Sergio Garcia; -110

Adam Scott; -110

— — —

Charley Hoffman; -135

Charles Howell III; +115

— — —

Jon Rahm; -110

Justin Thomas; -110

— — —

Phil Mickelson; +105

Adam Scott; -125

— — —

Jordan Spieth; -145

Francesco Molinari; +125

— — —

Sergio Garcia; +110

Adam Scott; -130

— — —

Rickie Fowler; -115

Jon Rahm; -105

— — —

Tiger Woods; +120

Jon Rahm; -140

— — —

Bubba Watson; -135

Louis Oosthuizen; +115

Group matchups

Group A

Rory McIlroy; +220

Dustin Johnson; +225

Justin Rose; +250

Justin Thomas; +350

Group B

Rickie Fowler; +240

Tiger Woods; +250

Jordan Spieth; +250

Brooks Koepka; +275

Group C

Jon Rahm; +210

Tommy Fleetwood; +260

Paul Casey; +260

Francesco Molinari; +300

Top senior

Bernhard Langer; +150

Fred Couples; +200

Vijay Singh; +220

Jose Maria Olazabal; 20-1

Sandy Lyle; 50-1

Larry Mize; 50-1

Ian Woosnam; 50-1