2019 New Year’s Day bowl betting trends

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college footballtech notes and trends.

Penn State head coach James Franklin during practice for the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

Tuesday’s games

Iowa vs. Mississippi State (-7, 41), Outback Bowl: Iowa is on a 9-5 against the spread run overall but is on an 0-3 ATS skid as an underdog. The Hawkeyes are 2-3 ATS in their last five bowls but have covered their last four against non-Big Ten foes. Iowa is on a 12-5 over streak. The Bulldogs are on a 16-9 cover streak, including 8-4 this season. Edge: slight to Mississippi State.

Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6½, 48), Citrus Bowl: Kentucky has lost its last four bowls. The Wildcats are on a 13-7 cover streak as underdogs, including 4-1 this year. Penn State is on an 0-3 spread skid on the road overall but coach James Franklin is 3-1 ATS in bowls for the Nittany Lions after going 5-2 ATS in bowls at Vanderbilt. Edge: slight to Kentucky.

Louisiana State (-7, 57½) vs. Central Florida, Fiesta Bowl: The Tigers went 2-5 ATS as favorites this season and are on a 2-5 spread skid in bowls. The Knights are on a 10-3 cover streak overall and are 4-2 ATS in their last six bowls. UCF also is riding a 5-1 cover run away from home. Edge: Central Florida.

Washington vs. Ohio State (-6½, 57½), Rose Bowl: The Huskies are on a 5-11 spread slide, including 4-9 this season. Washington is 1-3 SU and ATS in bowls under Chris Petersen and is also on a 1-3 spread skid as an underdog. Urban Meyer has won and covered four of his six bowls with the Buckeyes and is 10-3 SU and ATS in bowls dating to his days at Utah. Edge: Ohio State.

Texas vs. Georgia (-12, 58), Sugar Bowl: Tom Herman is on a 12-2 cover streak as an underdog and is 2-0 SU and ATS in bowls. Georgia has covered its last five playoff/bowl games and is riding a 13-5 ATS run overall. Edge: slight to Texas