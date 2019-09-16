2019 NFL betting recap chart — Week 2
Opening and closing lines and ATS highlights for every NFL Sunday game.
NFL Week 2 betting review
Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight
Colts 19, Titans 17; Titans -3/-3 (43½); Jacoby Brissett throws a go-ahead 4-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 left.
Lions 13, Chargers 10; Chargers -2½/Pick (46½); Matthew Stafford throws a go-ahead 31-yard TD to Kenny Golladay with 7:21 left and Darius Slay makes an INT in the end zone with 1:03 left.
Bills 28, Giants 14; Bills -3/-1 (44½); Frank Gore scores on a 1-yard run with 5:53 left for the final margin.
Ravens 23, Cardinals 17; Ravens -13½/-13 (46); Baltimore runs out the clock after it picks up a first down at the Arizona 5 with 1:21 left.
Patriots 43, Dolphins 0; Patriots -14½/-18½ (48½); Stephon Gilmore and Jamie Collins return INTs for TDs less than two minutes apart in the fourth quarter.
Cowboys 31, Giants 21; Cowboys -7/-7 (46½); Ezekiel Elliott runs for 2-yard TD to make it 31-14 with 5:07 left.
Texans 13, Jaguars 12; Texans -9½/-7 (43); Gardner Minshew runs 18 yards to convert a fourth-and-10 in the final minute and throws a 4-yard TD pass to DJ Chark for the final margin.
Seahawks 28, Steelers 26; Steelers -4/-4 (47); Russell Wilson throws a 28-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf to make it 28-19 with 7:15 left.
49ers 41, Bengals 17; 49ers -1½/Pick (46½); Jimmy Garoppolo throws three TDs as San Francisco rolls.
Packers 21, Vikings 16; Packers -3/-3 (43½); Kirk Cousins throws an interception in the end zone on first-and-goal at the 8 with 5:10 left.
Chiefs 28, Raiders 10; Chiefs -8½/-7 (53); Patrick Mahomes throws four TD passes in the second quarter.
Rams 27, Saints 9; Rams -3/-1½ (52½); Todd Gurley runs for a TD and Jared Goff throws a TD pass in the third quarter as L.A. breaks open 6-6 game.
Bears 16, Broncos 14; Bears +1/-3 (40½); Joe Flacco throws a 7-yard TD pass and 2-point conversion pass to Emmanuel Sanders to give Denver a 14-13 lead with 31 seconds left
Todd Dewey/Review-Journal