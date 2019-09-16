2019 NFL betting recap chart — Week 2

Opening and closing lines and ATS highlights for every NFL Sunday game.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NFL Week 2 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Colts 19, Titans 17; Titans -3/-3 (43½); Jacoby Brissett throws a go-ahead 4-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 left.

Lions 13, Chargers 10; Chargers -2½/Pick (46½); Matthew Stafford throws a go-ahead 31-yard TD to Kenny Golladay with 7:21 left and Darius Slay makes an INT in the end zone with 1:03 left.

Bills 28, Giants 14; Bills -3/-1 (44½); Frank Gore scores on a 1-yard run with 5:53 left for the final margin.

Ravens 23, Cardinals 17; Ravens -13½/-13 (46); Baltimore runs out the clock after it picks up a first down at the Arizona 5 with 1:21 left.

Patriots 43, Dolphins 0; Patriots -14½/-18½ (48½); Stephon Gilmore and Jamie Collins return INTs for TDs less than two minutes apart in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys 31, Giants 21; Cowboys -7/-7 (46½); Ezekiel Elliott runs for 2-yard TD to make it 31-14 with 5:07 left.

Texans 13, Jaguars 12; Texans -9½/-7 (43); Gardner Minshew runs 18 yards to convert a fourth-and-10 in the final minute and throws a 4-yard TD pass to DJ Chark for the final margin.

Seahawks 28, Steelers 26; Steelers -4/-4 (47); Russell Wilson throws a 28-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf to make it 28-19 with 7:15 left.

49ers 41, Bengals 17; 49ers -1½/Pick (46½); Jimmy Garoppolo throws three TDs as San Francisco rolls.

Packers 21, Vikings 16; Packers -3/-3 (43½); Kirk Cousins throws an interception in the end zone on first-and-goal at the 8 with 5:10 left.

Chiefs 28, Raiders 10; Chiefs -8½/-7 (53); Patrick Mahomes throws four TD passes in the second quarter.

Rams 27, Saints 9; Rams -3/-1½ (52½); Todd Gurley runs for a TD and Jared Goff throws a TD pass in the third quarter as L.A. breaks open 6-6 game.

Bears 16, Broncos 14; Bears +1/-3 (40½); Joe Flacco throws a 7-yard TD pass and 2-point conversion pass to Emmanuel Sanders to give Denver a 14-13 lead with 31 seconds left

Todd Dewey/Review-Journal