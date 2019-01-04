2019 NFL betting trends — wild-card weekend

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin (84) reaches for the goal line after catching a pass as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore (23) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Houston. Griffin was ruled down just short of the end zone. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) celebrates with running back Marlon Mack (25) after securing a win against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Houston. The Colts won 24-21. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

Indianapolis at Houston (-1, 48½): The Colts closed the season by going 9-1 in their last 10 games and 6-3-1 against the spread. The Texans finished 11-2 straight-up while going 7-4-2 ATS. Indianapolis is 5-0-1 ATS in its last six games at NRG Stadium. Houston is on a 5-2 under run at home, and the Colts are on a 5-2 under streak overall. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Seattle at Dallas (-2, 43): The Seahawks have gone 4-1-1 ATS in their first playoff game in the Pete Carroll era. Seattle is on an 8-3-1 cover streak overall and is riding a 5-0 ATS run as an underdog. However, Dallas is on a 6-1-1 spread uptick overall. The last three meetings have gone under. Edge: Slight to Seahawks and under.

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore (-2½, 42): The Chargers are 8-0 straight-up outside of the Los Angeles city limits this season (they lost and failed to cover on the road at the Rams, but that was inside the Los Angeles city limits, and they won their game in London but didn’t cover). The Chargers are riding a 28-13-1 cover streak as visiting underdogs, including 4-1 this season. The road team has covered the last four meetings. The Ravens are on a 1-4-1 ATS skid at home. Edge: Chargers.

Philadelphia at Chicago (-6½, 41½): The Bears closed the season on a 9-1 straight-up and ATS run and went 7-1 straight-up and ATS at Soldier Field this season. Chicago is on a 15-5-2 cover streak at home overall. Edge: Bears.

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.