2019 NFL conference championship prop bets

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo)

Conference championship props

Posted at Westgate sports book

NFC championship

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

12:05 p.m. Sunday, KVVU-5

Will either team score three straight times?

Yes; -200

No; +170

First score of the game

Touchdown; -220

Any other score; +180

Total gross passing yards by:

Jared Goff; 289½

Total TD passes by Jared Goff

Over 2; +110

Under 2; -130

Total rushing yards by:

Todd Gurley: 71½

Will Todd Gurley score a TD?

Yes; -150

No; +130

Total receiving yards by:

Robert Woods; 76½

Brandin Cooks; 73½

Total completions by:

Drew Brees; 25½

Total TD passes by Drew Brees

Over 2; -130

Under 2; +110

Total rushing yards by:

Alvin Kamara; 62½

Total receiving yards by:

Michael Thomas; 92½

Will Michael Thomas score a TD?

Yes; -120

No; Even

Will both teams make a FG of at least 33 yards?

Yes; -125

No; +105

Will either team miss an extra point?

Yes; +300

No; -400

Largest lead of the game by either team

Over 14½; -160

Under 14½; +140

Will either team score in final two minutes of first half?

Yes; -360

No; +280

Total QB sacks by both teams

Over 4; Even

Under 4; -120

Total points by Rams; 27

Total points by Saints; 30

AFC championship

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

3:40 p.m. Sunday, KLAS-8

Will either team score three straight times?

Yes; -200

No; +170

First score of the game

Touchdown; -200

Any other score; +170

Total completions by:

Tom Brady; 25½

Total TD passes by Tom Brady

Over 2; +110

Under 2; -130

Total rushing yards by:

Sony Michel; 78½

Will Sony Michel score a TD?

Yes; -125

No; -105

Total gross passing yards by:

Patrick Mahomes; 308½

Total TD passes by Patrick Mahomes

Over 2½; +110

Under 2½; -130

Will Patrick Mahomes throw an INT?

Yes; -130

No; +110

Will Damien Williams score a TD?

Yes; -135

No; +115

Total receiving yards by:

Tyreek Hill; 80½

Will Tyreek Hill score a TD?

Yes; -110

No; – 110

Total receiving yards by:

Travis Kelce; 80½

Will both teams make a FG of at least 33 yards?

Yes; +120

No; -140

Will either team miss an extra point?

Yes; +280

No; -360

Largest lead of the game by either team:

Over 14½; -140

Under 14½; +120

Will either team score in final two minutes of first half?

Yes; -300

No; +240

Total QB sacks by both teams

Over 4; +110

Under 4; -130

Total points by Patriots: 26½

Total points by Chiefs: 29½

Player to score first TD

NFC championship

Todd Gurley; 5-1

Alvin Kamara; 6-1

Michael Thomas; 7-1

C.J. Anderson; 8-1

Mark Ingram; 10-1

Ted Ginn, Jr.; 12-1

Brandin Cooks; 12-1

Robert Woods; 12-1

Josh Reynolds; 15-1

Gerald Everett; 18-1

Keith Kirkwood; 18-1

Tre’quan Smith; 18-1

Benjamin Watson; 20-1

Tyler Higbeee; 30-1

Jared Goff; 40-1

Drew Brees; 40-1

Field (all others); 7-1

No TD scored; 1,000-1

AFC championship

Tyreek Hill; 6-1

Travis Kelce; 7-1

Damien Williams; 7-1

Sony Michel; 7-1

Julian Edelman; 10-1

James White; 10-1

Sammy Watkins; 12-1

Phillip Dorsett; 12-1

Chris Hogan; 12-1

Rob Gronkowski; 12-1

Chris Conley; 15-1

DeMarcus Robinson; 30-1

Darrel Williams; 30-1

Patrick Mahomes; 25-1

Cordarrelle Patterson; 40-1

Tom Brady; 50-1

Field (all others); 7-1

No TD scored; 500-1

Total TD passes by Brady, Brees, Goff, Mahomes

(Posted at South Point sports book)

Over 9½; Even

Under 9½; -120

