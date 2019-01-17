Betting

2019 NFL conference championship prop bets

January 17, 2019
 

Conference championship props

NFC championship

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

12:05 p.m. Sunday, KVVU-5

Will either team score three straight times?

Yes; -200

No; +170

First score of the game

Touchdown; -220

Any other score; +180

Total gross passing yards by:

Jared Goff; 289½

Total TD passes by Jared Goff

Over 2; +110

Under 2; -130

Total rushing yards by:

Todd Gurley: 71½

Will Todd Gurley score a TD?

Yes; -150

No; +130

Total receiving yards by:

Robert Woods; 76½

Brandin Cooks; 73½

Total completions by:

Drew Brees; 25½

Total TD passes by Drew Brees

Over 2; -130

Under 2; +110

Total rushing yards by:

Alvin Kamara; 62½

Total receiving yards by:

Michael Thomas; 92½

Will Michael Thomas score a TD?

Yes; -120

No; Even

Will both teams make a FG of at least 33 yards?

Yes; -125

No; +105

Will either team miss an extra point?

Yes; +300

No; -400

Largest lead of the game by either team

Over 14½; -160

Under 14½; +140

Will either team score in final two minutes of first half?

Yes; -360

No; +280

Total QB sacks by both teams

Over 4; Even

Under 4; -120

Total points by Rams; 27

Total points by Saints; 30

— — —

AFC championship

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

3:40 p.m. Sunday, KLAS-8

Will either team score three straight times?

Yes; -200

No; +170

First score of the game

Touchdown; -200

Any other score; +170

Total completions by:

Tom Brady; 25½

Total TD passes by Tom Brady

Over 2; +110

Under 2; -130

Total rushing yards by:

Sony Michel; 78½

Will Sony Michel score a TD?

Yes; -125

No; -105

Total gross passing yards by:

Patrick Mahomes; 308½

Total TD passes by Patrick Mahomes

Over 2½; +110

Under 2½; -130

Will Patrick Mahomes throw an INT?

Yes; -130

No; +110

Will Damien Williams score a TD?

Yes; -135

No; +115

Total receiving yards by:

Tyreek Hill; 80½

Will Tyreek Hill score a TD?

Yes; -110

No; – 110

Total receiving yards by:

Travis Kelce; 80½

Will both teams make a FG of at least 33 yards?

Yes; +120

No; -140

Will either team miss an extra point?

Yes; +280

No; -360

Largest lead of the game by either team:

Over 14½; -140

Under 14½; +120

Will either team score in final two minutes of first half?

Yes; -300

No; +240

Total QB sacks by both teams

Over 4; +110

Under 4; -130

Total points by Patriots: 26½

Total points by Chiefs: 29½

— — —

Player to score first TD

NFC championship

Todd Gurley; 5-1

Alvin Kamara; 6-1

Michael Thomas; 7-1

C.J. Anderson; 8-1

Mark Ingram; 10-1

Ted Ginn, Jr.; 12-1

Brandin Cooks; 12-1

Robert Woods; 12-1

Josh Reynolds; 15-1

Gerald Everett; 18-1

Keith Kirkwood; 18-1

Tre’quan Smith; 18-1

Benjamin Watson; 20-1

Tyler Higbeee; 30-1

Jared Goff; 40-1

Drew Brees; 40-1

Field (all others); 7-1

No TD scored; 1,000-1

AFC championship

Tyreek Hill; 6-1

Travis Kelce; 7-1

Damien Williams; 7-1

Sony Michel; 7-1

Julian Edelman; 10-1

James White; 10-1

Sammy Watkins; 12-1

Phillip Dorsett; 12-1

Chris Hogan; 12-1

Rob Gronkowski; 12-1

Chris Conley; 15-1

DeMarcus Robinson; 30-1

Darrel Williams; 30-1

Patrick Mahomes; 25-1

Cordarrelle Patterson; 40-1

Tom Brady; 50-1

Field (all others); 7-1

No TD scored; 500-1

Total TD passes by Brady, Brees, Goff, Mahomes

(Posted at South Point sports book)

Over 9½; Even

Under 9½; -120

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

