2019 NFL conference championship prop bets

Conference championship props
Posted at Westgate sports book
NFC championship
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
12:05 p.m. Sunday, KVVU-5
Will either team score three straight times?
Yes; -200
No; +170
First score of the game
Touchdown; -220
Any other score; +180
Total gross passing yards by:
Jared Goff; 289½
Total TD passes by Jared Goff
Over 2; +110
Under 2; -130
Total rushing yards by:
Todd Gurley: 71½
Will Todd Gurley score a TD?
Yes; -150
No; +130
Total receiving yards by:
Robert Woods; 76½
Brandin Cooks; 73½
Total completions by:
Drew Brees; 25½
Total TD passes by Drew Brees
Over 2; -130
Under 2; +110
Total rushing yards by:
Alvin Kamara; 62½
Total receiving yards by:
Michael Thomas; 92½
Will Michael Thomas score a TD?
Yes; -120
No; Even
Will both teams make a FG of at least 33 yards?
Yes; -125
No; +105
Will either team miss an extra point?
Yes; +300
No; -400
Largest lead of the game by either team
Over 14½; -160
Under 14½; +140
Will either team score in final two minutes of first half?
Yes; -360
No; +280
Total QB sacks by both teams
Over 4; Even
Under 4; -120
Total points by Rams; 27
Total points by Saints; 30
— — —
AFC championship
New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs
3:40 p.m. Sunday, KLAS-8
Will either team score three straight times?
Yes; -200
No; +170
First score of the game
Touchdown; -200
Any other score; +170
Total completions by:
Tom Brady; 25½
Total TD passes by Tom Brady
Over 2; +110
Under 2; -130
Total rushing yards by:
Sony Michel; 78½
Will Sony Michel score a TD?
Yes; -125
No; -105
Total gross passing yards by:
Patrick Mahomes; 308½
Total TD passes by Patrick Mahomes
Over 2½; +110
Under 2½; -130
Will Patrick Mahomes throw an INT?
Yes; -130
No; +110
Will Damien Williams score a TD?
Yes; -135
No; +115
Total receiving yards by:
Tyreek Hill; 80½
Will Tyreek Hill score a TD?
Yes; -110
No; – 110
Total receiving yards by:
Travis Kelce; 80½
Will both teams make a FG of at least 33 yards?
Yes; +120
No; -140
Will either team miss an extra point?
Yes; +280
No; -360
Largest lead of the game by either team:
Over 14½; -140
Under 14½; +120
Will either team score in final two minutes of first half?
Yes; -300
No; +240
Total QB sacks by both teams
Over 4; +110
Under 4; -130
Total points by Patriots: 26½
Total points by Chiefs: 29½
— — —
Player to score first TD
NFC championship
Todd Gurley; 5-1
Alvin Kamara; 6-1
Michael Thomas; 7-1
C.J. Anderson; 8-1
Mark Ingram; 10-1
Ted Ginn, Jr.; 12-1
Brandin Cooks; 12-1
Robert Woods; 12-1
Josh Reynolds; 15-1
Gerald Everett; 18-1
Keith Kirkwood; 18-1
Tre’quan Smith; 18-1
Benjamin Watson; 20-1
Tyler Higbeee; 30-1
Jared Goff; 40-1
Drew Brees; 40-1
Field (all others); 7-1
No TD scored; 1,000-1
AFC championship
Tyreek Hill; 6-1
Travis Kelce; 7-1
Damien Williams; 7-1
Sony Michel; 7-1
Julian Edelman; 10-1
James White; 10-1
Sammy Watkins; 12-1
Phillip Dorsett; 12-1
Chris Hogan; 12-1
Rob Gronkowski; 12-1
Chris Conley; 15-1
DeMarcus Robinson; 30-1
Darrel Williams; 30-1
Patrick Mahomes; 25-1
Cordarrelle Patterson; 40-1
Tom Brady; 50-1
Field (all others); 7-1
No TD scored; 500-1
Total TD passes by Brady, Brees, Goff, Mahomes
(Posted at South Point sports book)
Over 9½; Even
Under 9½; -120
More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.