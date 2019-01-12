Betting

2019 NFL playoff betting trends — divisional round

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
January 11, 2019 - 4:41 pm
 

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

Indianapolis at Kansas City (-5½, 56½): The Colts are 10-1 straight up in their past 11 games and 7-3-1 against the spread. Indianapolis also is on a 6-2 under run. The Chiefs are 1-5-1 ATS in their past seven games and have lost six straight playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams (-7, 49): The Cowboys are 6-2-1 ATS in their past nine games overall and have covered six of their last seven games as underdogs. The Rams are on a 1-3-2 ATS slide at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Edge: Cowboys.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England (-4, 48): The Chargers are 9-0 straight up outside of the Los Angeles city limits this season and have won outright their past five games as underdogs. The Patriots went under in 11 of their 16 games this season. Edge: Chargers and slight to under.

Philadelphia at New Orleans (-8, 51½): The Eagles are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 games as underdogs, including 4-0 in the playoffs. The Saints are 7-8 ATS in their past 15 games at the Superdome, but Sean Payton is 5-0 straight up at home in the playoffs and 3-2 ATS. Edge: Slight to Eagles.

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 13
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 12
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like