2019 NFL playoff betting trends — divisional round

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with quarterback Andrew Luck (12) during practice at the NFL football team's facility, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Indianapolis. The Colts will play Kansas City in a AFC divisional round game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is hit by Indianapolis Colts strong safety Clayton Geathers (26) and linebacker Duke Ejiofor (53) after making a catch during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs past Houston Texans defensive back Andre Hal (29) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich watch as players stretch during practice at the NFL football team's facility, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Indianapolis. The Colts will play Kansas City in a AFC divisional round game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck waits to run a drill during practice at the NFL football team's facility, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Indianapolis. The Colts will play Kansas City in a AFC divisional round game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis at Kansas City (-5½, 56½): The Colts are 10-1 straight up in their past 11 games and 7-3-1 against the spread. Indianapolis also is on a 6-2 under run. The Chiefs are 1-5-1 ATS in their past seven games and have lost six straight playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams (-7, 49): The Cowboys are 6-2-1 ATS in their past nine games overall and have covered six of their last seven games as underdogs. The Rams are on a 1-3-2 ATS slide at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Edge: Cowboys.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England (-4, 48): The Chargers are 9-0 straight up outside of the Los Angeles city limits this season and have won outright their past five games as underdogs. The Patriots went under in 11 of their 16 games this season. Edge: Chargers and slight to under.

Philadelphia at New Orleans (-8, 51½): The Eagles are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 games as underdogs, including 4-0 in the playoffs. The Saints are 7-8 ATS in their past 15 games at the Superdome, but Sean Payton is 5-0 straight up at home in the playoffs and 3-2 ATS. Edge: Slight to Eagles.

