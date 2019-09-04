101°F
2019 NFL playoff prop bets

September 3, 2019 - 5:40 pm
September 3, 2019 - 5:40 pm
 

Make playoffs? Yes/No

At Westgate sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals; +1000/-2000

Atlanta Falcons; +160/-190

Baltimore Ravens; +170/-200

Buffalo Bills; +400/-550

Carolina Panthers; +220/-270

Chicago Bears; -120/Even

Cincinnati Bengals; +750/-1200

Cleveland Browns; -110/-110

Dallas Cowboys; +105/-125

Denver Broncos; +400/-550

Detroit Lions; +325/-425

Green Bay Packers; -110/-110

Houston Texans; +110/-130

Indianapolis Colts; +200/-250

Jacksonville Jaguars; +130/-150

Kansas City Chiefs; -450/+350

Los Angeles Chargers; -190/+160

Los Angeles Rams; -300/+240

Miami Dolphins; +1200/-3000

Minnesota Vikings; Even/-120

New England Patriots; -800/+550

New Orleans Saints; -330/+260

New York Giants; +500/-700

New York Jets; +240/-300

Oakland Raiders; +500/-700

Philadelphia Eagles; -240/+190

Pittsburgh Steelers; -150/+130

San Francisco 49ers; +180/-220

Seattle Seahawks; +135/-155

Tampa Bay Buccaneers; +500/-700

Tennessee Titans; +200/-250

Washington Redskins; +550/-800

Vegas Nation: The Raiders Top 5 Opponents in 2019 - Video
Ahead of the Raiders first season game of 2019, we take a look at the team's toughest opponents on their schedule, what they bring to the table and how the Silver and Black can get an edge on them.
Jon Gruden looks forward to working with DeShone Kizer, talks Keelan Doss leaving - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden said he is looking forward to working with new quarterback DeShone Kizer after placing Nathan Peterman on IR with an elbow injury. He also spoke about Hard Knocks star Keelan Doss, wishing the Alameda native the best in Jacksonville after an unsuccessful attempt to keep him on the practice squad. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders waive Keelan Doss, bring roster to 53
The Raiders cut many notable players including Las Vegan Brandon Marshall and Hard Knocks Star Keelan Doss on Saturday bringing the roster number to 53. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Raiders' Top 5 Acquisitions in 2019
The Raiders fought hard in free agency to acquire playmakers that could be immediately plugged in to areas in which the team needed to improve. The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang takes a look at the top 5 acquisitions made by the team in 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nathan Peterman Looks to Win the Backup Quarterback Role as Preseason Comes to a Close - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden has always been vocal about how much he likes quarterback Nathan Peterman and with preseason coming to an end, Peterman will have one more chance to either win the backup role or solidify a spot on the teams 53-man roster. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden talks Nathan Peterman's Development, Says Offense Will Be More Aggressive This Year - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden spoke to the media about Nathan Peterman's development in the teams offensive system. He also said that with his new look receiving core, he hopes the offense will be more aggressive and talked his pass interference philosophy. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Jon Gruden Full Press Conference Before The Final Preseason Game in Seattle - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden spoke to the media before the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks and this Saturday's roster cuts. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New DT Corey Liuget Says He is Excited to Play in Raiders Defensive Scheme - VIDEO
The Raiders' newest addition to the team, Defensive Tackle Corey Liuget, said he is excited to play in a defensive scheme that fits his talents in his first full practice since signing with the team yesterday. Running Back DeAndre Washington has all but solidified his backup role, and says he has learned a lot under former Raiders backs. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Loses Second NFL Helmet Grievance - VIDEO
The Raiders are back in Alameda preparing for the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, however the larger story looming over the team is Antonio Brown losing his second helmet grievance. Despite losing the grievance, Brown has a plan for his preferred headgear and was at practice wearing what may or may not be his helmet for the season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Raiders to Watch on Offense in 2019
The Oakland Raiders finished 2018 last in the AFC West with a record of 4-12. With head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock attempting to steer the team into a winning season, the Review-Journal's Heidi Fang takes a look at five players that can help propel the team toward that goal. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
On a Short Field Raiders Leave Canada With a Thrilling 22-21 Win - VIDEO
After The CFL Goal-Post forced the game to be played using only 80 yards, the Raiders defeated the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg 22-21. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders fend off Packers, win 22-21 - VIDEO
The Raiders moved to 3-0 in the preseason taking home a narrow 22-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The game winning field goal was hit by Daniel Carlson with just 8 seconds remaining in the game. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Mailbag | August 22, 2019
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Jon Gruden Does Not Think Raiders Are Distracted - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden talks about what he's looking for in the teams third preseason game Thursday in Winnipeg, also says he doesn't believe in the narrative of Hard Knocks and Antonio Brown distracting the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Practices with Raiders in Alameda - VIDEO
Antonio Brown was once again present for the Raiders first practice of the season in Alameda and while he looked to be stretching on his own, he eventually practiced with the team after finding a helmet later on. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Back With Raiders on Final Day of Training Camp - VIDEO
Wide Receiver Antonio Brown was back with the Raiders in Napa for the final day of Training Camp, just one day after General Manager Mike Mayock commented on Brown's status with the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vontaze Burfict talks defense, Paul Guenther details preseason strategy - VIDEO
Raiders Linebacker Vontaze Burfict describes his leadership on this years defense. Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther details his preseason strategy with new players and Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson talks about Derek Carr's growth. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mike Mayock comments on Antonio Brown's recurring absence from camp - VIDEO
General Manager Mike Mayock seemingly gave Antonio Brown an ultimatum after the receiver yet again disappeared from the teams training camp in Napa, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
Derek Carr talks receiver depth while rookie Josh Jacobs gets praise - VIDEO
After practice Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talked about the current depth of the receiver position. Head Coach Jon Gruden and Wide Receiver Tyrell Williams had a lot of praise for rookie Running Back Josh Jacobs and his offensive versatility. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Potential grass Raiders will play on being tested out by stadium crew - Video
The Raiders have yet to decide which grass they will choose as the turf the team plays on when it comes to Las Vegas in 2020, but the testing process is already underway at Allegiant Stadium. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Vs. Cardinals Post Game Press conference
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to media after the game.
Raiders defense steps up in win over Cardinals - Video
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Myles Simmons discuss three takeaways from the win.
Vegas Nation Mailbag August 15, 2019
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Derek Carr and Jon Gruden talk Antonio Brown Return - VIDEO
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talks to the media about Antonio Brown's return to Napa. Head Coach Jon Gruden talks roster cuts and Brown's appearance. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 12 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Myles discuss Antonio Brown's surprise appearance at Raiders Training Camp. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Full Press Conference - VIDEO
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown showed up late to Tuesday's practice in Napa, California and addressed his current situations in the Raiders press conference. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Preseason Game 1 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Heidi, Adam and Michael discuss everything that happened during the Raiders first and final preseason game in Oakland,CA (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden talks preseason excitement, Peterman and Doss TD connection
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden talks about the competition and excitement of preseason games. Nathan Peterman and Keelan Doss talk about their touchdown connection in Doss' hometown. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider Fans say HBO Hard Knocks got them pumped for the season
With the Oakland Raiders being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, the Review-Journal's Heidi Fang asked fans at training camp in Napa what they thought about the team being on the show, how their team was portrayed and their reactions to what they saw. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden Talks Plans for Saturday's Preseason Game - VIDEO
Best of the press conference after day 2 of joint Practices with the Los Angeles Rams from Napa, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, left, and running back Jordan Whittington, right, take part in ...
Texas might be overvalued, so take underdog Louisiana Tech
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Christopher Smith likes the Bulldogs to cover Saturday as 20½-point road underdogs to the Longhorns as the college football season begins in earnest.

In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe directs his players d ...
2019 college football betting trends — Week 1
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is 25-12-1 ATS as an underdog since 2013, 7-4 as a double-digit underdog, and has won and covered seven straight openers.

An Aug. 29, 2017, file photo shows the Las Vegas skyline. Las Vegas is set to bid on nearly a h ...
Vegas ‘uniquely positioned’ to host numerous NCAA events
By Doug Feinberg The Associated Press

The NCAA will start accepting bids Monday on nearly two dozen sports championships. This is the first year that Las Vegas is eligible to bid after the governing body for college sports indefinitely suspended a ban last year that prevented events from being hosted in states that accept wagers on single games.