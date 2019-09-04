2019 NFL playoff prop bets
The Oakland Raiders are 5-1 underdogs at the Westgate sportsbook to make the NFL playoffs this season and minus 700 favorites to miss the postseason.
Make playoffs? Yes/No
At Westgate sportsbook
Arizona Cardinals; +1000/-2000
Atlanta Falcons; +160/-190
Baltimore Ravens; +170/-200
Buffalo Bills; +400/-550
Carolina Panthers; +220/-270
Chicago Bears; -120/Even
Cincinnati Bengals; +750/-1200
Cleveland Browns; -110/-110
Dallas Cowboys; +105/-125
Denver Broncos; +400/-550
Detroit Lions; +325/-425
Green Bay Packers; -110/-110
Houston Texans; +110/-130
Indianapolis Colts; +200/-250
Jacksonville Jaguars; +130/-150
Kansas City Chiefs; -450/+350
Los Angeles Chargers; -190/+160
Los Angeles Rams; -300/+240
Miami Dolphins; +1200/-3000
Minnesota Vikings; Even/-120
New England Patriots; -800/+550
New Orleans Saints; -330/+260
New York Giants; +500/-700
New York Jets; +240/-300
Oakland Raiders; +500/-700
Philadelphia Eagles; -240/+190
Pittsburgh Steelers; -150/+130
San Francisco 49ers; +180/-220
Seattle Seahawks; +135/-155
Tampa Bay Buccaneers; +500/-700
Tennessee Titans; +200/-250
Washington Redskins; +550/-800