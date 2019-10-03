2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Miami Dolphins fell to 0-4 against the spread in Week 4, and are the only NFL team that is yet to cover this season.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 4 of the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Buffalo
|3-1
|0-4
|New England
|2-2
|1-3
|New York Jets
|1-2
|1-2
|Miami
|0-4
|1-3
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|2-2
|1-3
|Cincinnati
|2-2
|1-3
|Cleveland
|2-2
|2-2
|Baltimore
|1-3
|3-1
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Jacksonville
|3-1
|2-2
|Indianapolis
|2-1-1
|3-1
|Tennessee
|2-2
|1-3
|Houston
|2-2
|1-3
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Kansas City
|3-1
|3-1
|Oakland
|2-2
|2-2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1-2-1
|1-3
|Denver
|1-3
|2-2
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|3-1
|2-2
|New York Giants
|2-2
|2-2
|Washington
|1-3
|3-1
|Philadelphia
|1-3
|3-1
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Detroit
|3-1
|3-1
|Green Bay
|3-1
|2-2
|Chicago
|2-2
|1-3
|Minnesota
|2-2
|1-3
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|2-2
|2-2
|New Orleans
|2-2
|2-2
|Tampa Bay
|2-2
|2-2
|Atlanta
|1-3
|1-3
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|3-1
|2-2
|San Francisco
|2-1
|1-2
|Arizona
|2-2
|2-2
|Seattle
|2-2
|2-2
