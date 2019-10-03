2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under

The Miami Dolphins fell to 0-4 against the spread in Week 4, and are the only NFL team that is yet to cover this season.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King (20) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3), during the second half at an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 4 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U Buffalo 3-1 0-4 New England 2-2 1-3 New York Jets 1-2 1-2 Miami 0-4 1-3 — — AFC NORTH ATS O/U Pittsburgh 2-2 1-3 Cincinnati 2-2 1-3 Cleveland 2-2 2-2 Baltimore 1-3 3-1 — — AFC SOUTH ATS O/U Jacksonville 3-1 2-2 Indianapolis 2-1-1 3-1 Tennessee 2-2 1-3 Houston 2-2 1-3 — — AFC WEST ATS O/U Kansas City 3-1 3-1 Oakland 2-2 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers 1-2-1 1-3 Denver 1-3 2-2 — — NFC EAST ATS O/U Dallas 3-1 2-2 New York Giants 2-2 2-2 Washington 1-3 3-1 Philadelphia 1-3 3-1 — — NFC NORTH ATS O/U Detroit 3-1 3-1 Green Bay 3-1 2-2 Chicago 2-2 1-3 Minnesota 2-2 1-3 — — NFC SOUTH ATS O/U Carolina 2-2 2-2 New Orleans 2-2 2-2 Tampa Bay 2-2 2-2 Atlanta 1-3 1-3 — — NFC WEST ATS O/U Los Angeles Rams 3-1 2-2 San Francisco 2-1 1-2 Arizona 2-2 2-2 Seattle 2-2 2-2

