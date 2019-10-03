80°F
Betting

2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2019 - 11:52 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 4 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 3-1 0-4
New England 2-2 1-3
New York Jets 1-2 1-2
Miami 0-4 1-3
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 2-2 1-3
Cincinnati 2-2 1-3
Cleveland 2-2 2-2
Baltimore 1-3 3-1
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Jacksonville 3-1 2-2
Indianapolis 2-1-1 3-1
Tennessee 2-2 1-3
Houston 2-2 1-3
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Kansas City 3-1 3-1
Oakland 2-2 2-2
Los Angeles Chargers 1-2-1 1-3
Denver 1-3 2-2
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 3-1 2-2
New York Giants 2-2 2-2
Washington 1-3 3-1
Philadelphia 1-3 3-1
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Detroit 3-1 3-1
Green Bay 3-1 2-2
Chicago 2-2 1-3
Minnesota 2-2 1-3
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 2-2 2-2
New Orleans 2-2 2-2
Tampa Bay 2-2 2-2
Atlanta 1-3 1-3
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 3-1 2-2
San Francisco 2-1 1-2
Arizona 2-2 2-2
Seattle 2-2 2-2

