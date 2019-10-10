63°F
Betting

2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2019 - 11:23 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 5 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 4-1 0-5
New England 3-2 1-4
New York Jets 1-3 1-3
Miami 0-4 1-3
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 3-2 2-3
Cincinnati 2-3 2-3
Cleveland 2-3 2-3
Baltimore 1-4 4-1
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 3-1-1 3-2
Jacksonville 3-2 3-2
Houston 3-2 2-3
Tennessee 2-3 1-4
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Kansas City 3-2 3-2
Oakland 3-2 3-2
Denver 2-3 2-3
Los Angeles Chargers 1-3-1 1-4
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 3-2 3-2
Philadelphia 2-3 3-2
New York Giants 2-3 2-3
Washington 1-4 3-2
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 4-1 3-2
Detroit 3-1 3-1
Minnesota 3-2 1-4
Chicago 2-3 2-3
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 3-2 3-2
New Orleans 3-2 3-2
Tampa Bay 2-3 3-2
Atlanta 1-4 2-3
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 4-1 3-2
San Francisco 3-1 1-3
Arizona 3-2 3-2
Seattle 2-3 3-2
