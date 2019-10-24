71°F
Betting

2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2019
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 7 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
New England 5-2 2-5
Buffalo 4-2 1-5
Miami 2-4 2-4
New York Jets 2-4 2-4
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 4-2 2-4
Cincinnati 3-4 2-5
Cleveland 2-4 3-3
Baltimore 2-5 4-3
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 4-1-1 4-2
Jacksonville 4-3 3-4
Houston 4-3 4-3
Tennessee 2-4-1 2-5
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Kansas City 4-3 4-3
Oakland 3-3 4-2
Denver 3-4 2-5
Los Angeles Chargers 1-4-2 2-5
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 4-3 4-3
Washington 2-5 3-4
Philadelphia 2-5 4-3
New York Giants 2-5 3-4
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Minnesota 5-2 3-4
Green Bay 5-2 4-3
Detroit 4-2 4-2
Chicago 2-4 3-3
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
New Orleans 5-2 4-3
Carolina 4-2 4-2
Tampa Bay 2-4 4-2
Atlanta 1-6 3-4
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 5-2 3-4
Arizona 5-2 4-3
San Francisco 4-2 1-5
Seattle 3-4 4-3
