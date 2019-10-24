2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under
After covering in a 30-23 win over the Texans, the Colts improved to an NFL-best 4-1-1 against the spread this season.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 7 of the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New England
|5-2
|2-5
|Buffalo
|4-2
|1-5
|Miami
|2-4
|2-4
|New York Jets
|2-4
|2-4
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|4-2
|2-4
|Cincinnati
|3-4
|2-5
|Cleveland
|2-4
|3-3
|Baltimore
|2-5
|4-3
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|4-1-1
|4-2
|Jacksonville
|4-3
|3-4
|Houston
|4-3
|4-3
|Tennessee
|2-4-1
|2-5
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Kansas City
|4-3
|4-3
|Oakland
|3-3
|4-2
|Denver
|3-4
|2-5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1-4-2
|2-5
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|4-3
|4-3
|Washington
|2-5
|3-4
|Philadelphia
|2-5
|4-3
|New York Giants
|2-5
|3-4
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Minnesota
|5-2
|3-4
|Green Bay
|5-2
|4-3
|Detroit
|4-2
|4-2
|Chicago
|2-4
|3-3
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|New Orleans
|5-2
|4-3
|Carolina
|4-2
|4-2
|Tampa Bay
|2-4
|4-2
|Atlanta
|1-6
|3-4
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|5-2
|3-4
|Arizona
|5-2
|4-3
|San Francisco
|4-2
|1-5
|Seattle
|3-4
|4-3