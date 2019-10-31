2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under
Drew Brees returned for New Orleans in Week 8 and the Saints covered for a sixth consecutive game and now are 6-2 against the spread this season.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 8 of the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New England
|6-2
|2-6
|Buffalo
|4-3
|2-5
|Miami
|3-4
|2-5
|New York Jets
|2-5
|3-4
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|4-3
|2-5
|Cincinnati
|3-5
|2-6
|Baltimore
|2-5
|4-3
|Cleveland
|2-5
|3-4
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|4-2-1
|4-3
|Jacksonville
|5-3
|4-4
|Houston
|4-4
|4-4
|Tennessee
|3-4-1
|3-5
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Oakland
|4-3
|4-3
|Denver
|4-4
|2-6
|Kansas City
|4-4
|5-3
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2-4-2
|2-6
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|4-3
|4-3
|Washington
|3-5
|3-5
|Philadelphia
|3-5
|5-3
|New York Giants
|3-5
|4-4
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|6-2
|5-3
|Minnesota
|5-3
|3-5
|Detroit
|4-3
|5-2
|Chicago
|2-5
|3-4
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|New Orleans
|6-2
|4-4
|Carolina
|4-3
|5-2
|Tampa Bay
|2-5
|5-2
|Atlanta
|2-6
|3-5
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|6-2
|3-5
|San Francisco
|5-2
|2-5
|Arizona
|5-3
|4-4
|Seattle
|3-5
|4-4