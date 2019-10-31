60°F
Betting

2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2019 - 2:22 pm
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 8 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
New England 6-2 2-6
Buffalo 4-3 2-5
Miami 3-4 2-5
New York Jets 2-5 3-4
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 4-3 2-5
Cincinnati 3-5 2-6
Baltimore 2-5 4-3
Cleveland 2-5 3-4
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 4-2-1 4-3
Jacksonville 5-3 4-4
Houston 4-4 4-4
Tennessee 3-4-1 3-5
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Oakland 4-3 4-3
Denver 4-4 2-6
Kansas City 4-4 5-3
Los Angeles Chargers 2-4-2 2-6
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 4-3 4-3
Washington 3-5 3-5
Philadelphia 3-5 5-3
New York Giants 3-5 4-4
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 6-2 5-3
Minnesota 5-3 3-5
Detroit 4-3 5-2
Chicago 2-5 3-4
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
New Orleans 6-2 4-4
Carolina 4-3 5-2
Tampa Bay 2-5 5-2
Atlanta 2-6 3-5
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 6-2 3-5
San Francisco 5-2 2-5
Arizona 5-3 4-4
Seattle 3-5 4-4
