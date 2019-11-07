2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Saints and the Rams both sit at 6-2 against the spread this season, tied for best in the NFL through nine weeks.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 9 of the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New England
|6-3
|3-6
|Buffalo
|5-3
|2-6
|Miami
|4-4
|3-5
|New York Jets
|2-6
|4-4
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|5-3
|3-5
|Baltimore
|3-5
|5-3
|Cincinnati
|3-5
|2-6
|Cleveland
|2-6
|4-4
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|4-3-1
|5-3
|Jacksonville
|5-4
|4-5
|Houston
|5-4
|4-5
|Tennessee
|3-5-1
|4-5
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Oakland
|5-3
|5-3
|Denver
|5-4
|3-6
|Kansas City
|5-4
|6-3
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3-4-2
|2-7
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|5-3
|5-3
|Philadelphia
|4-5
|5-4
|Washington
|3-6
|3-6
|New York Giants
|3-6
|5-4
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|6-3
|5-4
|Minnesota
|5-4
|4-5
|Detroit
|4-4
|6-2
|Chicago
|2-6
|3-5
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|New Orleans
|6-2
|4-4
|Carolina
|5-3
|6-2
|Atlanta
|2-6
|3-5
|Tampa Bay
|2-6
|6-2
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|6-2
|3-5
|Arizona
|6-3
|5-4
|San Francisco
|5-3
|3-5
|Seattle
|4-5
|5-4
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.