Betting

2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2019 - 12:52 pm
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 9 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
New England 6-3 3-6
Buffalo 5-3 2-6
Miami 4-4 3-5
New York Jets 2-6 4-4
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 5-3 3-5
Baltimore 3-5 5-3
Cincinnati 3-5 2-6
Cleveland 2-6 4-4
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 4-3-1 5-3
Jacksonville 5-4 4-5
Houston 5-4 4-5
Tennessee 3-5-1 4-5
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Oakland 5-3 5-3
Denver 5-4 3-6
Kansas City 5-4 6-3
Los Angeles Chargers 3-4-2 2-7
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 5-3 5-3
Philadelphia 4-5 5-4
Washington 3-6 3-6
New York Giants 3-6 5-4
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 6-3 5-4
Minnesota 5-4 4-5
Detroit 4-4 6-2
Chicago 2-6 3-5
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
New Orleans 6-2 4-4
Carolina 5-3 6-2
Atlanta 2-6 3-5
Tampa Bay 2-6 6-2
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 6-2 3-5
Arizona 6-3 5-4
San Francisco 5-3 3-5
Seattle 4-5 5-4

