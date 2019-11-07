2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under

The Saints and the Rams both sit at 6-2 against the spread this season, tied for best in the NFL through nine weeks.

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates III during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 9 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U New England 6-3 3-6 Buffalo 5-3 2-6 Miami 4-4 3-5 New York Jets 2-6 4-4 — — AFC NORTH ATS O/U Pittsburgh 5-3 3-5 Baltimore 3-5 5-3 Cincinnati 3-5 2-6 Cleveland 2-6 4-4 — — AFC SOUTH ATS O/U Indianapolis 4-3-1 5-3 Jacksonville 5-4 4-5 Houston 5-4 4-5 Tennessee 3-5-1 4-5 — — AFC WEST ATS O/U Oakland 5-3 5-3 Denver 5-4 3-6 Kansas City 5-4 6-3 Los Angeles Chargers 3-4-2 2-7 — — NFC EAST ATS O/U Dallas 5-3 5-3 Philadelphia 4-5 5-4 Washington 3-6 3-6 New York Giants 3-6 5-4 — — NFC NORTH ATS O/U Green Bay 6-3 5-4 Minnesota 5-4 4-5 Detroit 4-4 6-2 Chicago 2-6 3-5 — — NFC SOUTH ATS O/U New Orleans 6-2 4-4 Carolina 5-3 6-2 Atlanta 2-6 3-5 Tampa Bay 2-6 6-2 — — NFC WEST ATS O/U Los Angeles Rams 6-2 3-5 Arizona 6-3 5-4 San Francisco 5-3 3-5 Seattle 4-5 5-4

